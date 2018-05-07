A Year of 50,000 for 50th Birthday

Through the 50 for 50 Campaign, every $25 raised provides one hour of therapy for a child in need. Donors will have the opportunity to support a family or one of The Warren Center's educational programs. Every donation received will help provide the following services:

Speech therapy

Occupational therapy

Physical therapy

Developmental services

Nutrition

Family education

Support

"What better way to celebrate 50 years than through our yearlong campaign, which will give The Warren Center the tools that we need to not only service but empower the children we see every day and their families," said Amy Spawn, executive director of The Warren Center.

In addition, a series of fundraising events will take place throughout the year, and donors can text "TWC" to "91999" or visit The Warren Center website to donate an amount of their choice. All funds raised will get The Warren Center closer to the 50,000 therapy-hours goal.

For the past 50 years, The Warren Center has continued to serve children from across North Texas and their families. The center has provided resources and care to children with disabilities and their families. For more information on The Warren Center or on how to donate to the 50 for 50 Campaign, please visit https://www.thewarrencenter.org/.

About The Warren Center

The Warren Center is a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities. The center serves over 900 children each week as well as their families. Services include speech, occupational and physical therapy; developmental services; and nutrition as well as family education and support. The Early Childhood Intervention Program serves the entire northern half of Dallas County in 48 ZIP codes. Founded in 1968, 2018 marks The Warren Center's 50th anniversary. For more information, please visit https://www.thewarrencenter.org, learn how you can make a difference, and follow The Warren Center on Facebook and Twitter.

Learn more about just a few of the wonderful children The Warren Center supports:

Meet Constance. A young girl born with a facial cleft:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/rff6ft8wj3o52gn/Warren Center_Constance RECUT.mp4?dl=0

Meet Elias. A young boy born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/10e9d0sgxcuqcn0/WARREN%20Center_Elias_FINAL.mp4?dl=0

Meet Maggie. A young girl born with Spina Bifida.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/jumoqmcjwkqu9kv/Warren Center Final.mp4?dl=0

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-year-of-50-000-for-50th-birthday-300643151.html

SOURCE The Warren Center

Related Links

https://www.thewarrencenter.org

