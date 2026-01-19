A Year of Expansion, Heart and Momentum: Pigtails & Crewcuts Looks Ahead to an Even Brighter 2026

From new franchisees and community outreach to deeper brand involvement and functional strength, Pigtails & Crewcuts closes the year with purpose, along with a clear outlook for what's next.

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigtails & Crewcuts , the kids' salon franchise known for melding community connection with a proven business model, is closing out 2025 with strong momentum and an optimistic approach to the year ahead.

"We grew double digits year over year, so I'm pleased with the unit economics for the brand as a whole," said Vice President of Franchise Development Michelle Holliman . "We also celebrated our 20th anniversary this year. Everyone is excited about where we're going and what we've accomplished. The franchisees understand that we're in this with them and that we will continue to support them."

Strong systemwide performance, continued franchisee engagement and a growing developmental pipeline have positioned the brand for a confident step into 2026. As 2025 wraps up, Pigtails & Crewcuts is operating 86 salons in 26 states. Five more locations are expected to open early in 2026, a sign of growth and sustained franchisee interest. Beyond expansion, Pigtails & Crewcuts continues to deepen its involvement locally.

"Giving back is one of our core values," Holliman said. "We have a very close-knit franchise community. They talk daily, share ideas and experiences and get their staff involved. It brings hourly employees together as a unit."

Looking ahead to 2026, Pigtails & Crewcuts is preparing to launch several key initiatives designed to support franchise owners while strengthening system operations. These include Pigtails University, a new training platform, along with improved marketing strategies tied to the brand's point-of-sale system and continued refinements to its appointment-based model.

In terms of further development, Pigtails & Crewcuts expects to award 12 to 15 new franchises next year, placing an emphasis on owners properly aligned with the chain's values.

"It's not just about numbers. We want the right people who match our brand and core values. If we reach 100 units next year, that's fantastic. But the people matter most," Holliman said. "We're always evolving and trying to be innovative. Franchisees are already bringing new ideas to the table. And that openness and flexibility is what makes us different."

As families continue to seek brands with a purpose worthy of their trust, Holliman believes Pigtails & Crewcuts is well-positioned for success in the long-term. Thanks to their strong fundamental values, engaged franchise owners and a proactive roadmap for the year ahead, Pigtails & Crewcuts enters 2026 focused on growth that's not just meaningful but sustainable.

"Pigtails & Crewcuts has proven to be a recession-resistant brand, based on unit economics, community outreach and franchisees growing internally with additional units," she said. "The model is proven. And we're continuing to make it better."

About Pigtails & Crewcuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a kids' hair salon franchise designed with family in mind. Franchising since 2005, it has become a premier destination for children's hairstyling and a stress-free experience for parents. Pigtails & Crewcuts provides a range of hair care services for boys and girls aged zero to 12, and offers a custom line of child-friendly hair products, hair accessories, toys and gifts. Each salon is a fun, engaging space where children can feel comfortable and enjoy their haircuts, complete with activities, event areas and a family-friendly atmosphere. With over 80 locations across more than 20 states, Pigtails & Crewcuts is continuously expanding and establishing itself as a leading franchise in the growing niche market of children's hair care. To learn more about Pigtails & Crewcuts or to find a salon near you, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pigtails & Crewcuts, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com .

