A Year Of Growth For Novetta

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novetta, a leader in advanced analytics technology, closes out 2019 with a 68% YOY increase in contract awards, a geographically expanded employee base, and recognition of our customer focus by achieving CMMI-DEV ML3 and receiving the AWS Public Sector Technology Partner Award for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.

"We've had a tremendous year. We've won $724M in contract awards, expanding our customer-focused footprint with new offices in Tampa and San Antonio. We've further invested in training, and our employees now hold over 900 technical certifications spanning AWS, Elastic, Azure, and cyber defense," said Rich Sawchak, Novetta Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier this month, Novetta received the Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Public Sector Consulting Partner Award from AWS in recognition of our contributions to customer success. By applying machine learning to areas such as open source data, automated tagging, and edge-based sensor fusion, we are helping our customers solve their most complex analytical challenges.

In August, Novetta achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development (CMMI-DEV) Maturity Level three (ML3) appraisal rating. CMMI for Development outlines a set of best practices used worldwide to manage and control the product development lifecycle, ensuring an organization's ability to develop quality products and services that meet the needs of their customers. Read Novetta's published appraisal results .

"Our continued growth and corporate certifications are a reflection of our employees' professionalism, integrity, and customer focus. We have driven, innovative talent working on the toughest challenges in the Defense and Intelligence sector. We are now over 1,000 employees worldwide, of whom nearly 40% are veterans," said Tiffanny Gates, Novetta President and CEO. "2019 was a great year, and we are optimistic that 2020 will be even better."

