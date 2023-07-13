A Young Boy's Last Hope: FHD Forensics' Unique Collaboration Aims to Bring Closure to Three Florida Cold Cases

News provided by

FHD Forensics

13 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of forensic experts and their generous patrons, the families of two Florida natives murdered in Texas in 1980 are working with their local sheriff's office to bring closure to other families.

FHD Forensics is happy to announce a new collaboration with the Volusia County, Florida Sheriff's Office on three cold cases driven by the desire of the families of Dean and Tina Linn Clouse to help solve cases in their own backyard. 

Continue Reading
Forensic reconstruction portraits and a photo of the shirt a young Daytona Beach, Florida Johnny Doe was wearing when his body was discovered in 1972. (FHD Forensics digital art of Volusia County Sheriff's Office photos)
Forensic reconstruction portraits and a photo of the shirt a young Daytona Beach, Florida Johnny Doe was wearing when his body was discovered in 1972. (FHD Forensics digital art of Volusia County Sheriff's Office photos)
Brother of 1980 Texas murder victim and former John Doe Dean Clouse, Chris Casasanta recently began a fundraiser for another young John Doe, thought to be about the same age as his brother. Both boys grew up in Volusia County, Florida. Chris's donation was made last month to commemorate Dean's 64th birthday. (Chris Casasanta photo)
Brother of 1980 Texas murder victim and former John Doe Dean Clouse, Chris Casasanta recently began a fundraiser for another young John Doe, thought to be about the same age as his brother. Both boys grew up in Volusia County, Florida. Chris's donation was made last month to commemorate Dean's 64th birthday. (Chris Casasanta photo)

The young couple went unidentified for four decades after being found murdered near Houston, Texas in 1981. Genetic genealogy identified them in 2021, putting an end to decades of longing for news on the part of their families.

The DNA testing and genetic genealogy investigations for the three new Volusia County cold case investigations are being underwritten by the Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund at Genealogy for Justice, FHD's sister funding organization.

The catalyst for the project was the case of a young boy found murdered near Daytona Beach in 1972, in the same Florida county that Dean and Tina grew up in. He was thought to have been about 20 years old when first discovered; however, a 2013 exhumation to test his remains alerted investigators that he was actually aged 11-13. 

This means that "Johnny Doe" as he's being called by the FHD team, would have been born around the same year as Dean Clouse.

After 5 failed attempts to extract his DNA from bones, teeth, and hair this determined group of people simply will not give up on him. FHD's lab partners at Astreas Forensics recently extracted a newly discovered sample.

"We feel fortunate to have partnered with FHD Forensics on these cases, and look forward to additional collaboration," said Detective William Weaver of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. "Their enthusiasm and determination to bring light to this forgotten case by employing untried methods is refreshing, as is Genealogy For Justice's willingness to devote resources."

Dean Clouse's brother, Venanzio "Chris" Casasanta seeded Johnny Doe's fundraising campaign with a donation in honor of Dean's birthday on June 7. Dean would have been 64 years old. He says he knows how it feels having a lost family member and wants to relieve another family.

"My donation was done with love and understanding for other victims that have unfortunately suffered in the same way our family suffered. I also did it to honor my brother and his wife, Tina. I pray that others will join me so that we may use the memorial fund to help other families...that at least through our tragedy we might find a way to be of service," explained Chris.

FHD Forensics and Genealogy For Justice recently announced the first case closure for the memorial fund in the case of Virginia Higgins Ray, a North Carolina native who died in a Columbia, South Carolina hospital in 1982.

"It feels so good to have played a part in bringing closure to another family," said Tina Linn Clouse's sister, Sherry Green.

Two other Volusia County unidentified remains cases from 1980 and 1982 are also being investigated with help from the fund.

Tax-deductible donations can be made on the nonprofit donation site, GiveButter. Links can also be found on the websites for Genealogy For Justice and FHD Forensics to donate via Paypal.

Media Contact:
Cyndi Despault
FHD Forensics, LLC
[email protected] 
(512) 270-1301

SOURCE FHD Forensics

Also from this source

Name the Villain: Mystery author Nathan Dylan Goodwin and Genealogy For Justice™ Announce Fundraising Contest to Benefit Cold Case Investigations

Family Receives Unexpected Mother's Day Blessing: Virginia Higgins Ray Identified as Richland County's 1982 Jane Doe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.