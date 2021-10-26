A Young Girl's Imagination Takes Her Across the Universe in This Rollicking Rhyming Tale

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Emily has a fantastical dream to create a magical, flying car and soar the skies, exploring with her co-pilot teddy bear. With imagination, nothing can stop Emily as she takes a wild adventure through outer space, returning just in time for bedtime. Artfully written by Genevieve McLaughlin with a dreamlike quality, Emily Bean and the Flying Machine is a wonderful read-aloud for bedtime and anytime.

Emily Bean and the Flying Machine Emily Bean and the Flying Machine- Cover

Emily works on her project all week, using boxes, bows, colors, and captains' chairs, of course. The time comes when Emily and her navigator, Captain Theodore Bear, begin their mission, taking all of the essentials with them—cookies and milk, of course. As they blast off into the sky, the cities, houses, and buildings become smaller and smaller as their magical flying car passes shooting stars, moons, and planets.

Emily and her trusty traveling companion land on Venus and, with a proclamation, they plant their flag for all the universe to see. Journeying 100,000 light years is hard work and, as their eyes got droopy and sleepy, they wondered if mom had dinner ready. After landing safely and sleepily regaling mom with their adventures, Emily cuddles under her bed covers and continues her amazing adventure in her magical flying machine... in her dreams.

In the spirit of imaginative favorites like Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are and Cressida Cowell's That Rabbit Belongs to Emily Brown, this playful read-aloud will delight families with its whimsical art and rousing storytelling. The playful Emily Bean and the Flying Machine is an entertaining read-aloud for parents and educators of young children, reinforcing the wonder of imagination.

