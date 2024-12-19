A1 Garage Door Service Acquires The Garage Doctor

Acquisition Expands Presence for A1 Garage Doors in Denver Area

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  A1 Garage Door Service, a national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, has acquired The Garage Doctor, a company serving Colorado's greater Denver area.

The acquisition expands the presence of A1 Garage Door Service across the Denver area and adds another established operation serving multiple communities to the A1 Garage Door Service portfolio of brands, which currently operates in 19 states under four brands: A1 Garage Door Service, A-Authentic Garage Door, Garage Door Doctor, and Don's Garage Doors.

The Garage Doctor will begin operating as Don's Garage Doors in January.

"We look forward to adding The Garage Doctor to our A1 family, and we're excited to be able to offer even more services to homeowners in the Denver area," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "We're also honored to carry forward the first-rate reputation that the Garage Doctor has established over its nearly 20 years of service."

Founded by Trapper Searles, The Garage Doctor has been serving a growing number of Denver-area communities since 2005. Its service area includes Westminster, Broomfield, Thornton, Arvada, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Castlerock, Erie and Brighton. 

"We're proud of the reputation we've earned with customers across Denver and I know, as part of the A1 family, that same level of service will continue," Searles said.

About A1 Garage Door Service
A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 32 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com.

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service

