A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of Garage Door Doctor in Houston

News provided by

A1 Garage Door Service

15 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Acquisition Expands A1 Garage Door Service's presence in Texas

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the acquisition of Houston-based Garage Door Doctor. Following the transaction, the company will continue operating under its current name, which founder Vince Johnson established more than 35 years ago. The company will utilize A1's scale, industry relationships, and other resources to help grow its presence in the broader Texas market.

Continue Reading
Garage Door Doctor Logo
Garage Door Doctor Logo

"We are very excited to welcome Vince and the Garage Door Doctor team to the A1 family," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "We have immense respect for the business Vince and his family have built. Their motto – 'Honest, Quality Work at a Fair Price' – aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality service to our customers."

Garage Door Doctor was founded in 1987 by Johnson to provide garage door repair, maintenance, and installation services exclusively to residential customers. Johnson has since been joined by his sons, Cody and Ryan Johnson. Under the Johnson family's leadership, Garage Door Doctor has served more than 250,000 customers and generated thousands of 5-star reviews since inception.

"The A1 team is known for delivering the highest quality service and treating their customers like family. I am confident this partnership will allow us to better serve the loyal customers we've served for decades," said Vince Johnson, founder and owner of Garage Door Doctor. "While also providing us the resources necessary to grow our customer base across the Houston area."

About A1 Garage Door Service
A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 34 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Rachel Brockway
602-561-1707

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service

Also from this source

A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of Duppy's Door Service

A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of Pro Door Doctor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.