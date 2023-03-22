A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of Pro Door Doctor

Acquisition expands garage door company's national presence with its first location in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the acquisition of Pro Door Doctor in central Tennessee. Effective immediately, Pro Door Doctor will begin operating as A1 Garage Door Service and will continue to help new and existing customers with their garage door needs throughout the greater Nashville area.

"Pro Door Doctor is a well-established company that cares about its customers like we do. We share a common mission to provide high-quality service and treat every customer like family," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "We are excited to add Nashville to our ever-growing portfolio of markets served as we continue to expand our national presence."

Founded in 2016, Pro Door Doctor serves central Tennessee, including Nashville, Lewisburg, Nolensville, Arrington, College Grove, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, and Spring Hill. Pro Door Doctor offers repair, maintenance, and installation services to both residential and commercial customers.

"Working with the team at A1 Garage Door Service has been a smooth and exciting experience. I am confident that their team will continue to take care of our employees and customers as I have," said Bill Yuss, founder and owner of Pro Door Doctor.

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 33 markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

