A1 Garage Door Service Ranks in the Top 50% on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

15 Aug, 2023

The national garage door service industry leader made the list for the 5th time showcasing the company's continued dedication to growing its team and expanding across the U.S.

PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, today announced it ranked 2384 on the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America and represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and to also be ranked in the top 50%, both are a testament to our mission," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "A1's growth showcases the demand that our customers desire for high-quality, professional garage door services. Even as we grow, we remain committed to treating every employee and customer like family."

This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

