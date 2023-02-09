A1 Garage Door Service Welcomes Two Tulsa Residents to Rapidly Growing Team

Oklahoma Residents Graduate from Leading Garage Door Service Provider's Training Program

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today that Tulsa residents Chaston Adams and Brennan Bowen have graduated from the company's training program.

"I am honored and proud to welcome Chaston and Brennan to the A1 Garage Door Service family," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "The entire graduating class worked tirelessly through an intense training process exhibiting amazing talents that we are excited to see develop further as they build their careers with A1."

A1 Garage Door Service employs a rigorous training program to ensure that all new team members have the knowledge and tools necessary to be successful. Beginning with a 4-week apprenticeship in their local market, trainees learn best trade practices including quality, safety and service. Upon successful completion of their apprenticeship, trainees are flown out to the state-of-the-art A1 Academy in Phoenix to work with the best in the business and master their skills. To ensure success of their career path, A1 Garage Door Service invests in their team members by fully covering their travel costs, including housing, meals and transportation. In addition, all apprentices are given the opportunity to participate in the Milwaukee PACKOUT tool program. After completion of this immersive hands-on training program, which takes place over the course of a month, trainees graduate as a fully-certified technician to return to their home market to begin working.

Servicing Tulsa and other areas across Oklahoma, A1 currently operates in 32 markets and 19 states. The company, which has seen considerable growth in the past two years, continues to offer new and expanding career opportunities. For more information about working for A1 Garage Door Service please visit https://work4a1.com/ .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 Garage Door Service, founded in 2007, is an established leader in the garage door service and sales industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, A1 Garage Door Service employs more than 600 team members in 32 markets and 19 states from coast-to-coast. For more information, please visit www.a1garage.com.

For media inquiries, please contact :

Rachel Brockway

602-561-1707

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service