A1 Group Announces Letter of Intent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "AWON") proudly announces that the Company has entered a Letter of Intent to acquire AI CPG, LLC, a Nevada Limited Liability Company ("AICPG").

AICPG (Artificial Intelligence for Consumer-Packaged Goods) stands as a pioneering force at the intersection of technology and consumer product development. Utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, their team of experts develop innovative consumer products that utilize data as their key value driver, while eliminating processes, and automating manufacturing.

With offices in Los Angeles California and Medellin Colombia, AICPG, is the leading MarTech based Branding Company. Their focus on AI-powered graphic design, digital printing, and advanced manufacturing, has created a new category of consumer products based on data. AICPG's world leading data-driven marketing, ensures effective consumer engagement and sales strategies for their products. Their expertise in beverage bottling and customized packaging manufacturing, including the groundbreaking D2CCAFE venture, showcases their ability to deliver high-quality products, at scale. A high-tech incubator company, grounded in Southern California's spirit of innovation, AICPG epitomizes the future of AI-driven consumer product development and branding.

The Letter of Intent ("LOI") sets forth the tentative material terms and conditions of the proposed transaction between the Company and AICPG. Under the terms of the LOI, the Company will be issuing 740,000,000 shares of Common Stock in exchange for all the membership units of AICPG outstanding, making AICPG a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Additionally, in a related secondary transaction, AICPG and its managing members will purchase all the issued and outstanding voting control shares of the Company from Lloyd Preston Jr. which are 6,000,000 shares of the Series "A" Preferred Stock and 1,000,000 shares of the Series "B" Preferred Stock.

As part of the proposed change of control transaction described above, Lloyd Preston Jr. (Current Sole Officer and Director of the Company) will resign all positions with the Company and name Ruben Padilla (CEO and Chairman of the Board) and Neil Benedict (President) as the new officers and directors. Below we have provided below a bio for Mr. Padilla and Mr. Benedict.

Ruben Padilla – Mr. Padilla is one of the leading Mar-Tech entrepreneurs in the consumer product marketing space. A former Coca-Cola manager, he is the founder of Protopak Innovations, North America's leading digital packaging prototype agency that was acquired by Schawk. Ruben also founded ACPG, a leader in the use of Augmented Reality technology, in Montreal Canada. In 2016, he was invited to form, The Digital Packaging Laboratory, at the government tech incubator, RutaN in Colombia.

Neil Benedict – Mr. Benedict is an expert in machine learning and digital marketing analytics. Mr. Benedict also provides quantitative modeling and machine learning consulting with notable clients including MIT, EDX Markets, Wedbush Securities, ESW Capital, and Northwestern Medicine. Mr. Benedict holds an MS in Applied Data Science from the University of Chicago, and his capstone paper on Mean-Variance Optimization for Equity Portfolios was cited in the book "Financial Analytics with R: Building a Laptop Laboratory for Data Science" in 2016.

ABOUT US

A1 Group, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "AWON" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). The Company has acquired assets to become a producer of oxygen-enhanced water products intended to help improve one's health, wellness, and lifestyle. The company's products will be produced were produced using a proprietary O4 molecule that is BPA-free and contained higher oxygen content than regular water and is packed with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, enabling consumers to increase stamina, improve focus and promote faster recovery. Additionally, the Company plans on becoming a regional co-packer of water products for large clients.

