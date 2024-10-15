A1 International Business enhances its international voice operations with Linxa Connect

A1 International Business teams up with Linxa to revolutionize its international voice operations with exceptional levels of automation and efficiency.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxa, a leading provider of telecom software solutions, is proud to announce that A1 International Business, a key division of A1 Telekom Austria Group responsible for international voice, messaging, and roaming, has successfully gone live with Linxa Connect to support its international voice operations. This strategic partnership marks a major milestone, with Linxa Connect replacing multiple legacy routing, rating, billing, pricing, and reporting systems to deliver unprecedented automation and operational efficiency.

Linxa implemented its hybrid deployment model, hosting Linxa Connect in Germany while deploying routing servers on-site at A1's premises. This setup will allow A1 to reduce operational complexity and costs by replacing several legacy systems. With its greater ability and flexibility, the Linxa platform will enable A1 International Business to adapt more quickly to evolving market demands and better serve its customers.

"We're thrilled to support A1 International Business, a significant European and global player in the wholesale industry," said Kunal Dave, Vice President, Global Sales at Linxa. "By transitioning A1 to our advanced Linxa voice platform, we've accelerated transformation of their international voice operations, streamlining processes, improving operational efficiency, and realizing significant cost savings. The platform offers further opportunities for growth by integrating other Linxa products, enabling A1 to explore even more creative solutions in the voice and number-intelligence space."

The Linxa project team worked closely with A1 to understand their challenges, re-engineering processes and leveraging the flexibility of Linxa Connect to mitigate issues. This collaboration has enhanced A1's ability to respond swiftly to market demands, delivering dynamic solutions to their customers and partners.

Denis Filazafovitch, Director of International Business at A1, stated: "Migrating to Linxa's voice platform marks a significant step in the ongoing transformation of A1's international voice business. With Linxa Connect, we've gained greater operational efficiency and the agility to navigate the increasing complexity of the international voice market. This shift provides us with enhanced control and confidence in our core operations, while also opening new opportunities for growth through advanced business intelligence and security features."

As A1 International Business moves forward with Linxa Connect, the company confirms its commitment to serve its customers with the highest quality and efficiency, involving industry innovations and dynamically responding to changes in the international telecom landscape. This project underscores Linxa's dedication to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions, that enables partners to operate more efficiently and competitively.

About Linxa

Linxa delivers telecom software platforms designed to make it simpler and faster to grow profitability and capture new revenue in the complex telecom market. Along with high performance switching and network products, we offer tools and support to efficiently manage rating, pricing, routing, monitoring / reporting and invoicing with high levels of automation. This enables telecom providers to focus on their core business, reduce fraud and disputes, while optimizing routing and making real-time decisions based on price and quality. Linxa has offices in the UK and Turkey with local presence in USA, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Tunisia, South Africa and Australia.

www.linxa.com

About A1 International Business

About A1 Group:

A1 Group, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe with around 29 million customers, currently operating in seven countries under the brand A1: Austria, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, Slovenia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Offering communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions, A1 Group achieved revenues of 5.3 billion Euros by year end 2023. Around 18,000 employees and state of the art broadband infrastructure make digital business and lifestyle possible and enable people, companies and things to connect everywhere anytime. As European unit of América Móvil, one of the largest wireless services providers in the world, A1 Group is headquartered in Vienna and gives access to global solutions. www.A1.group

www.internationalbusiness.a1.group

