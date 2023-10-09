A1 Padel to Host Press Conference at First-Ever U.S. Grand Master Tournament Circuit in New York City on October 10

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What: In partnership with the New York Yankees, A1 Padel , an international padel tour on a mission to generate more awareness for the sport of padel in the U.S., will host a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to educate local media about the debut of its first-ever Grand Master Tournament in New York City, including a recap of the first day of the circuit and details on auxiliary events.

The weeklong tournament begins on Oct. 9, and will culminate on Oct. 15 in the finals match. A1 Padel will offer free general admission tickets for the morning and afternoon session on Monday, Oct. 9 and free morning sessions from Oct. 10-12, 2023, allowing consumers the chance to experience top-tier padel action at no cost. Throughout the week, there will be a number of professional games as well as community events open to the public, including: a clinic in the Bronx, where a padel court is being built at Crotona Park (Monday, Oct. 9 at 12:15pm EST), a kids-focused clinic at MatchPoint NYC in Brooklyn (Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5pm EST) and a Pro-Am match only available to media and VIP attendees (Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 am EST).

As the fastest-growing sport in the world, padel has soared in countries throughout Europe and Latin America. A unique mix between tennis and squash, padel is a competitive athletic sport and one that builds a strong sense of community amongst consumers and sports enthusiasts through its dynamic gameplay and social appeal. The A1 Padel Grand Master Tournament will act as a catalyst to establish more development and awareness of padel in the U.S.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 | 3:30pm

Where: Wollman Rink in Central Park, New York City

Who: Spokespeople available for interviews include:

Randy Levine , President of the New York Yankees

, President of the New York Yankees Fabrice Pastore , Founder of A1 Padel

, Founder of A1 Padel Ike Franko , CEO of A1 Padel USA

Additional Details:

Tournament Schedule:

Monday, Oct. 9 : 1st Round; 6 Matches

: 1st Round; 6 Matches Tuesday, Oct. 10 : 1st Round; 5 Matches

: 1st Round; 5 Matches Wednesday, Oct. 11 : 1st Round; 5 Matches

: 1st Round; 5 Matches Thursday, Oct. 12 : 2nd Round; 8 Matches

: 2nd Round; 8 Matches Friday, Oct. 13 : Quarterfinals; 4 Matches

: Quarterfinals; 4 Matches Saturday, Oct. 14 : Semifinals; 2 Matches

: Semifinals; 2 Matches Sunday, Oct. 15 : Finals; 1 Match

Ticketing Information:

Individuals can purchase tickets and learn more at a1padelusa.com

Price range: $25- $300

Media Contact:

