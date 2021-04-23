A1 Roofing is celebrating 40 Years of Business in New York

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Roofing NY today announced 40 years of service in New York. This milestone is a major moment for the A1 Group on its mission to provide customer service based on trust and integrity.

"We are not your typical roofers. Our core values are based on integrity, trust, and customer service; we really make a house a home again." says John Malizia, Co-Owner at the A1 Group NY.

"The most important part for us is our reputation, always doing the right thing for our clients." says Vincent Malizia, Co-Owner at the A1 Group NY.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

To commemorate 40 years of customer service, A1 Roofing is donating a roof to a family in need. The contest began 2/26/21 allowing the public to nominate families online, with one family selected on 4/5/21. The winning family is located in Deer Park, NY and will be receiving their roof by July of 2021. Follow the story here: https://www.facebook.com/A1RoofingSiding .

Celebrating 40 years of trust, integrity, and customer service, the A1 Group is always finding ways to innovate. During 1981, John and Nancy Malizia started A1 roofing from their home in Mount Sinai. Spanning two decades, A1 Roofing became an accredited New York business as well as a recognized name for quality roofing, workmanship and customer service. With its headquarters located in Port Jefferson Station, NY, the A1 Group employs over 100 people in the field and office. The A1 Group is a leader in providing quality roofing and waterproofing solutions. There is great excitement for the future of A1 Roofing NY as a staple in the community.

To learn more about A1 Roofing NY, click here https://www.a1roofingny.com .

About A1 Roofing: A1 Roofing provides Residential Roofing, Commercial Roofing, Roof Maintenance and roof financing. The A1 Group is located at 51 Nesconset Highway Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 and can be contacted at 631-928-1826.

