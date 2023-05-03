A11yable™ in May: Open Window Opportunities for Enterprises in an $8 Trillion Market

a11yable's a11y360™ Digital Accessibility Hub—an all-in-one AI SaaS platform enables enterprises in May to reach the $8 Trillion market by empowering social responsibility, ESG, and digital accessibility

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is designated as Better Speech and Hearing Month, Mobility Awareness Month, Older Americans Month, and it includes Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Although these initiatives might seem unrelated, they all share a common theme of inclusivity and accessibility. Making digital assets accessible to everyone is a moral imperative and also makes good business sense. According to a report by the Return on Disability Group, the global market for people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers is estimated to be worth $8 trillion.

Enterprises that invest in making their digital assets accessible to people with disabilities can tap into this vast market and gain a competitive advantage. Making digital assets accessible also promotes customer loyalty and employee satisfaction, as people with disabilities and their families feel valued and included.

David Adi, CEO of A11yable™, emphasizes the importance of May for businesses, stating, "May is a crucial month for enterprises to focus on inclusivity and accessibility, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and social responsibility as it presents a window of opportunity for driving business success. By investing in digital accessibility and making digital assets accessible to everyone, businesses can tap into a vast market and gain a competitive advantage."

A11yable's A11y360™ - the digital accessibility hub provides tools to make digital assets accessible, including the a11yCaption™. The a11yCaption™ component uses AI and machine learning to automate the captioning process in over 35 languages, making it faster and more accurate than traditional manual captioning services for post-production and live broadcast. Using A11y360™ to achieve digital accessibility means that enterprises can manage all their accessibility projects in one place and achieve consistent and high-quality results.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation, with many businesses shifting to online operations. This shift has highlighted the importance of digital accessibility, as many people with disabilities rely on online services for daily tasks. In the United States, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires businesses to make their websites accessible to people with disabilities. Failure to comply with ADA regulations can result in lawsuits, fines, and damage to the business's reputation.

In conclusion, May is important for raising awareness about inclusivity and accessibility. By investing in digital accessibility, businesses can tap into a vast market, improve their ESG score to comply with ADA regulations and improve the user experience for people with disabilities. A11yable provides a comprehensive suite of tools to achieve digital accessibility, making it an excellent solution for businesses looking to improve accessibility and inclusivity.

Enterprises, organizations, and government agencies may request a free, no-obligation demo of the innovative a11y360™ Digital Accessibility Hub from A11yable™.

