A1A Global Ground Expands Nationwide with Grand Opening of Boston Franchise

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A1A Global Ground, a worldwide leader in premium chauffeured transportation for more than 30 years, today announces its newest franchise in Boston at a grand opening event at the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. The new location represents A1A's continued growth as the nation's most advanced and safety-focused luxury ground transportation network, with nearly 100 franchise partners and over 1,000 affiliate partners.

"Boston is a world-class city where business, education, and travel intersect," said Rick Versace, President & CEO of A1A Global Ground. "With this new franchise, we're delivering our signature brand of safety, reliability, and duty of care to one of the country's most important markets. Every client can expect the same world-class standards that define A1A across the globe."

Leading the expansion is Kevin Nguyen, Franchise Owner of A1A Global Ground Boston, who brings a deep understanding of the local market and passion for service excellence.

"We are honored to introduce A1A to the Boston community," said Nguyen. "Our clients can expect exceptional professionalism, cutting-edge technology, and the highest levels of chauffeur training and duty of care. From airport transfers to corporate events, every ride is monitored, verified, and delivered with precision."

A1A Global Ground Boston will offer executive sedans, SUVs, sprinters, and motorcoaches to serve the corporate, hospitality, and university sectors throughout New England. Each vehicle is supported by A1A's proprietary Santa Cruz dispatch platform, integrating real-time GPS tracking, automated flight updates, live chauffeur monitoring, and instant status alerts to ensure flawless execution and transparency.

The company's duty of care standards include strict background screening, continuous chauffeur safety training, vehicle inspection technology via the Whip Around App, and 24/7 operations oversight from A1A's National Command Center. Together, these innovations create one of the most trusted, secure, and accountable networks in the ground transportation industry.

To learn more about A1A Global Ground and its new Boston franchise, visit www.a1a.global.

About A1A Global Ground

A1A Global Ground is a worldwide network of premier chauffeured transportation providers headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., offering luxury sedan, SUV, and motor coach services in over 1,000 cities. Powered by advanced dispatch technology, real-time communication tools, and rigorous safety standards, A1A delivers peace of mind through unmatched duty of care and operational excellence. www.a1a.global.

