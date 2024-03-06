A1C Drinks Now Available at Rouses Markets Across Louisiana, Offering a Delicious and Healthy Alternative to Sugary Sodas, Juices, Sports Drinks and Diet Sodas

Innovative beverage is specifically crafted to cater to the needs of those striving for a healthier lifestyle, including diabetics, pre-diabetics, and overweight individuals

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1C Drinks, a pioneering brand committed to redefining health and wellness, is proud to announce its arrival at Rouses Markets across Louisiana.

Crafted with a unique blend of natural ingredients, A1C Drinks offer a delicious and health-conscious alternative to traditional beverages.

Unlike sugary colas, juices, sports drinks, and diet sodas, A1C Drinks are uniquely formulated to provide refreshment without compromising on health. Made with natural ingredients and carefully balanced to help support blood sugar management, A1C Drinks are the perfect choice for individuals looking to improve their overall well-being, and are the only beverage specifically crafted to cater to the needs of diabetics, pre-diabetics, overweight individuals, and those striving for a healthier lifestyle.

"We're thrilled to bring A1C Drinks to Louisiana and make them accessible to communities across the state," said Russ McCullough, Founder and CEO of A1C Drinks. "Our mission is to offer a beverage that not only tastes great but also promotes better health, especially for those managing diabetes or pre-diabetes. With A1C Drinks, consumers can enjoy refreshing beverage that supports their dietary goals."

A1C Drinks are packed with essential vitamins and wholesome goodness, making them suitable for people of all ages, including children. With growing concerns about childhood obesity and the impact of sugary drinks, A1C Drinks provide a healthy alternative that parents can feel good about giving to their kids.

According to UCLA Health, excessive consumption of diet sodas may be linked to an increased risk of adverse cardiovascular effects and stroke. By choosing A1C Drinks, consumers can take a proactive step towards better health.

Make the switch to A1C Drinks today and experience the difference for yourself. Visit your nearest Rouses Market to discover the refreshing taste and the unique health benefits of A1C Drinks.

