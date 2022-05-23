A1PlusSoft Announces Strategic Partnership with eFortresses

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A1PlusSoft, Inc., an innovative Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced a strategic partnership to leverage eFortresses vast experience, security breaches research, and thought leadership in Cybersecurity of over 20 years across every major industry vertical, to assist US Federal Agencies to reduce their breach probability.

This announcement coincides with today's deadline for the Emergency Directive (ED) 22-03, recently issued by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to Federal government civilian branch agencies running several VMware products to apply updates to those, or remove them from agency networks until updates can be made.

eFortresses compiled a list of Top 22 ISO/IEC 27001 mitigating controls, mapped to NIST SP 800-53, related to publicly disclosed security breaches impacting 134 Federal Agencies, from its massive security breaches database that was built over the past 2 decades tracking the root causes and mitigations for these security breaches. eFortresses SaaS platform leverages this data to enable partners like A1PlusSoft to rapidly assess the breach probability of clients.

A1PlusSoft will leverage its recent approval and listing in the GSA Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) to deliver this innovation and insight to US Federal Agencies.

About A1PlusSoft, Inc.

Established in 2002, A1PlusSoft, Inc. delivers complete IT consulting, Information security and privacy consulting, development, and support services to clients in various industries, including financial, energy, and government entities.

Comprised of Cyber Directors, Cyber Lead, Architects, Project Managers, Business Analysts, Technical Leads, and Senior Developers, our management and technology leadership team applies their rich experience in order to deliver multimillion dollar projects for private and public organizations globally.

A1PlusSoft helps enterprises securely thrive in competitive markets through Risk and Vulnerability Assessments (RVA), High Value Assets (HVA), Security Architecture Review (SAR), System Security Engineering (SSE) services, Risk Management Framework (RMF) services, Cyber Hunt services, Application Support, System Integration and Custom Software Development.

Our established processes, frameworks, templates, best practices, design patterns, help our clients through the entire development and security assessment process, resulting in faster time-to-market business solutions.

To learn more about A1PlusSoft, please visit https://A1PlusSoft.com

About eFortresses, Inc.

Established in 2002, eFortresses, Inc. (a Gartner 2013 Cool Vendor) is an AI powered Cybersecurity SaaS company that allows our customers to self-assess, get validated, get trained, get certified, and reduce their breach probability at a fraction of the time and cost.

eFortresses developed the first and most comprehensive Cyber Security Rating Services (SRS) platform, focused on cloud security assessments, scoring, and benchmarking.

Our vision is to be the world's most trusted source for predicting and reducing cyber breach probability for both government and commercial sectors.

Our SaaS platform, branded as CloudeAssurance and CMMCSCORECARD, currently automates the workflow for education, assessment, scoring, breach probability rating, and benchmarking of controls (people, process, and technology) for small, medium, and large organizations across all industry verticals.

To learn more about eFortresses, please visit https://eFortresses.com

