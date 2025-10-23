A1R WATER and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits National Distribution Agreement

MIAMI and DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A1R WATER, a global leader in atmospheric water generation, and https://www.southernglazers.com/, the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, have entered into a national distribution agreement on October 1, 2025. Initial product distribution will be limited to South Florida, with plans to expand to other markets.

This strategic agreement has allowed Southern Glazer's to expand its extensive portfolio in the total beverage space, beginning with the distribution of canned sparkling and still water, followed by bottled water options.

"We're excited to partner with Southern Glazer's, whose extensive expertise and capabilities in the beverage sector makes them the ideal champion to support A1R WATER in the market," said Pete Carr, President and CEO, A1R WATER. "Their multi-generational presence in the industry, combined with their exceptional results, will be invaluable as we unite to bring our first-class product to a wider audience."

"The relationship with A1R WATER represents a strategic opportunity to reach consumers in the non-alcohol beverage space," said Wayne E. Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "With A1R WATER, we're combining our strengths to continue delivering to the demands of our customers and suppliers while also aligning with the values of our consumers. We look forward to growing together."

The relationship also reflects the shared commitment to sustainability between the two companies. Founded in 2018, A1R WATER has spent eight years evolving decades-old dehumidification technology into a commercial scale native source of drinking water, with over 30 million gallons of BPA- and microplastic-free water expected to be generated, distributed and sold in 2025.

A1R WATER also recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: IPCX). Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will be named Air Water Ventures Limited, and its ordinary shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "WATR".

About A1R WATER

Working at the intersection of tech and engineering, A1R WATER designs and manufactures air-to-water technology to create clean water from humidity in the air. A1R WATER manufactures and sells systems ranging from counter-top consumer units to 3,000 liter/day industrial systems that can supply utility-scale water farms. A1R WATER also builds and operates on-balance sheet water farms and bottling sites, delivering finished canned and bottled water products to marquee global brands including Conrad (Hilton) Abu Dhabi, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, and Le Meridian. For more information, please visit https://a1rwater.com/

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer's Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2025, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information, please visit www.southernglazers.com.

About Inflection Point Asset Management

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in April of 2025 and is the third SPAC vehicle of Inflection Point Asset Management. Led by Wall Street veteran Michael Blitzer, Inflection Point has been a successful repeat SPAC sponsor in the SPAC asset class. In February 2023, Inflection Point I combined with $2.0B space exploration company Intuitive Machines, Inc. In March 2025, Inflection Point II combined with the $1.4B vertically integrated rare earth magnet company USA Rare Earth, Inc. The keystone in Inflection Point's strategy and continued success is leading committed-capital investments into their business combinations, ensuring their combined businesses debut as well funded public companies, and not relying on the volatile new issuance follow-on market that the SPAC asset class has become known for. For more information, please visit https://inflectionpointacquisition.com/home/default.aspx.

SOURCE Air Water Ventures Holdings Ltd.