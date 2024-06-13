A2 Hosting Expands Commitment to DDoS Protection with Corero Network Security

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced the renewal and expansion of their agreement with A2 Hosting. A2 Hosting, a leading provider of high-performance hosting solutions, has entered into multiyear agreement, underlining their commitment to providing robust DDoS protection as a service (DDPaaS) to their customers using Corero's advanced technology. A2 Hosting has been a customer since 2019 and utilizes Corero's SecureWatch managed services and hybrid cloud solutions.

A2 Hosting has been a valued customer of Corero, utilizing its cutting-edge DDoS protection solutions to ensure the security and availability of their hosting services. The extended agreement marks a significant step in their ongoing relationship, reflecting the trust and satisfaction A2 Hosting has in Corero's ability to deliver continuous and automatic DDoS mitigation.

"We are thrilled to continue and deepen our partnership with A2 Hosting," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "Their decision to extend their long-term agreement is a testament to the effectiveness of our DDoS protection solutions and our commitment to supporting their business objectives. We look forward to continuing to help A2 Hosting deliver secure and reliable services to their customers."

A2 Hosting provides high-performance web hosting solutions tailored to various needs, including shared hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting, and reseller hosting. Their services are designed to offer speed, security, and reliability, featuring free website migrations, 24/7/365 support, and AI-powered performance optimizations. They cater to different types of websites, from personal blogs to eCommerce sites, with a focus on providing ultra-fast and dependable hosting at affordable prices.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in Marlborough, MA and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

