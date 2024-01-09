A2 Ice Cream Market to Surge at 7.2% CAGR by 2034 Amid Rising Side-effects Associated with Excessive Consumption of A1 Milk-based Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A2 ice cream scoops up growth fueled by health-conscious consumers seeking lactose-friendly options & indulging in innovative flavors. Online access & eco-friendly solutions sweeten the future. Explore market insights & stakeholder opportunities in our full report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) thorough analysis of the global market for A2 ice cream shows that it is set to reach a valuation of US$ 180.0 million in 2024. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2%, attaining a valuation of US$ 360.0 million by 2034.

Demand for A2 Ice Cream Market

Factors, including rising demand for healthier ice cream, are set to influence the A2 ice cream market. As more individuals become conscious of lactose intolerance, a common condition where they have difficulty digesting lactose, they seek alternatives. Consequently, A2 ice cream is considered a suitable option for individuals with lactose intolerance, thereby driving demand.

Consumers are seeking unique and indulgent flavor experiences, and A2 ice cream manufacturers are responding by offering a wide range of innovative flavors and combinations. This includes exotic fruit flavors, gourmet ingredients, and collaborations with renowned chefs & brands.

Advancements in distribution and delivery play a vital role in shaping the A2 ice cream market, with online ordering and delivery services becoming integral. Consumers can now access a variety of A2 ice cream products more conveniently. Sustainability is another key focus as companies strive to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions to reduce their environmental impact.

The A2 ice cream market is expected to rise through the forecast period due to increasing consumer demand for healthier and easier-to-digest dairy alternatives. The market is further driven by factors such as rising health consciousness, growing lactose intolerance, and product advancements in the industry.

"The market is growing as a result of increasing consumer demand for organic goods and rising awareness of animal welfare. The dairy market's continuous research & development efforts are expected to propel the A2 ice cream market's growth trajectory and present profitable prospects for industry participants in the forecast period," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global A2 ice cream market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 360.0 million in 2034.

in 2034. The global market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United States is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 138.6 million by 2034.

is projected to attain a market valuation of by 2034. The chocolate flavor segment is estimated to hold a market share of 38.0% in 2024.

in 2024. Japan is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

A2 Ice Cream Industry Report Coverage

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2024) US$ 180.0 million Projected Value (2034) US$ 360.0 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 7.2 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million for Value, MT for Volume Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • United Kingdom • France • Italy • Spain • Nordic • Russia • Poland • China • India • Thailand • Indonesia • Australia and New Zealand • Japan • GCC countries • North Africa • South Africa • and others. Key Segments Covered • By Flavor: o Vanilla o Fruit Flavor (Strawberry, Mango, Orange) o Chocolate o Maple o Latte • By Packaging: o Cups o Cones o Tubs o Others • By Distribution Channel: o Hypermarket/Supermarket o Convenience Stores o Departmental Stores o Wholesale Stores o Specialty Health and Wellness stores o Independent Retailers o Specialty Stores o Pharmacies and Drugstores o Online Retailers • By Region: o North America o Latin America o Europe o East Asia o South Asia o Middle East and Africa Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, Drivers Restraints Opportunity Trends Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

The a2 Milk Company, Braum's Inc., Alec's Ice Cream, GoDesi Milk, Re: THINK, and Miller's Bio Farm are the leading players operating in the market. Companies are improving the quality of their products to access a wider market by pursuing acquisitions and mergers. This is because pooling resources, experience, and clientele can open doors to fresh talent, manufacturing sites, distribution channels, and technology. Key players are introducing new products in the market to remain competitive and adapt to the shifting needs of their clientele.

Leading Manufacturer of A2 Ice Cream:

The a2 Milk Company

Braum's Inc.

Alec's Ice Cream

GoDesi Milk

Re:THINK

Miller's Bio Farm

UNITED FARMERS CREAMERY

APPLEBY FARMS ICE CREAM

FARMS ICE CREAM MOO-ville Creamery

THAYUMANAVAR A2 DAIRY FARMS PVT LTD

Amos Miller Organic Farm

Highland Farms

PEI ORGANIC FOODS LLP

For instance,

In 2023, Alec's Ice Cream extended its distribution reach to more retailers, including Sprouts Farmers Markets and Natural Grocers, giving the company a place in the freezer aisle at more than 1,000 retailers.

Alec's Ice Cream extended its distribution reach to more retailers, including Sprouts Farmers Markets and Natural Grocers, giving the company a place in the freezer aisle at more than 1,000 retailers. In 2020, Re: THINK Ice Cream launched lactose-free ice cream with A2 dairy and collagen, catering to consumers who are averse to dairy but still want the traditional dairy ice cream experience.

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. The global A2 ice cream market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the A2 ice cream market segment based on flavor (vanilla, fruit flavor [strawberry, mango, orange], chocolate, maple, latte), packaging (cups, cones, tubs, and others), distribution channel (hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, departmental stores, wholesale stores, specialty health and wellness stores, independent retailers, specialty stores, pharmacies and drugstores and online retailers), and region

About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) food & beverage team offers comprehensive market intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique market intelligence needs.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

