A2 Milk Market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,947.70 Mn in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Mother's milk contains A2 protein, and A2 grade milk is considered equivalent to mother's milk. This milk and its derivatives are increasingly used in infant formulae because the A2 beta-casein protein is similar to that found in breast milk. Many manufacturers use A2 beta-casein milk to make infant food.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The A2 milk market was valued at USD 1,984.20 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4,947.70 Million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032.

The burgeoning dairy industry and the increase in the number of dairy products are the primary drivers of the A2 milk market growth. The growing health-conscious population and consumer concerns about the gastrointestinal problems associated with conventional milk containing A1 beta-casein protein are driving the A2 milk market growth. Many consumers who have problems digesting milk and experience bloating choose A2 milk because it is easy to digest and contains A2 beta-casein protein.

Other factors, such as rising disposable income and increased awareness of the health benefits of A2 milk, such as boosting immunity, increasing metabolic rate, promoting mental growth, and use in bakeries and confectioneries, will all contribute to the A2 milk market growth. Moreover, the expansion of the A2milk product portfolio and the increase in hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online stores are expected to create a lucrative A2 milk market opportunity. The limited market presence of A2 milk is expected to create opportunities in this market as distribution can be expanded globally.

Restraints to A2 milk market growth include:

The high cost of A2 milk.

The availability of cheaper and vegan alternatives.

A lack of proper evidence regarding the benefits of A2 milk.

A lack of consumer awareness complicates the issue.

FMI envisions North America will persist to rank among the top economies throughout the forecast period. In the United States, manufacturers' ingredients are getting more attention. The growing popularity of healthy foods has prompted companies in the United States to diversify their portfolios. The trend of smaller companies being acquired at a lower cost is likely to continue soon.

Key Takeaways:

The liquid form of A2 milk could account for 84.6% of the form segment A2 milk market.

For the end use application segment, infant formula accounted for 22.40% of the A2 milk market.

Carton packaging comprises 57.9% of the A2 milk market's packaging segment.

The United States may have a monopoly on the A2 milk market, accounting for 35% of the total.

may have a monopoly on the A2 milk market, accounting for 35% of the total. Japan regulates 10% of the A2 milk market.

regulates 10% of the A2 milk market. Australia handles 2.3% of the A2 milk market.

handles 2.3% of the A2 milk market. During the projected period, the China market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1%.

market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1%. During the projected period, the India market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7%.

market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7%. During the projected period, the U.K. market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Germany has a 31% market share in the A2 milk market.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies are making an investment more in R&D to introduce new flavours into the A2 milk market. Aside from that, players are diversifying their product portfolios by expanding their global operations and strengthening their distribution channels.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, The A2 Milk Company Limited, PURA, Dairy Farmers, Jersey Dairy, Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd., and Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited seem to be just a few of the major players of the A2 milk market.

Recent Development:

Date Company Strategy Details 2019 A2 Milk Company Product Launch The A2 Milk Company, a leading A2 milk producer in Australia, has introduced chocolate flavour reduced fat A2 milk in the US market. February 2018 A2 Milk Company Partnership A2 Milk Company Limited announced a strategic partnership with Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, New Zealand's largest dairy company, to increase the availability of A2 milk in Australia, New Zealand, and other parts of Asia Pacific. April 2018 Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company Product Portfolio Expansion Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company introduced a new product, 'probiotic drink probi' with blueberry flavour, to expand its product portfolio. October 2018 Nestlé SA Launch Nestlé SA will launch its own brand of A2 baby milk in Australia and New Zealand in October 2018, competing with Auckland-based dairy company a2 Milk Co. Ltd., which has a dominant market share in the region. August 2018 Vinamilk Launch Vinamilk released the first A2 milk in Vietnam. It will be available in a variety of countries, including Australia, China, and New Zealand. 2019 Julebao Launch Julebao released Zhizhen A2 milk powder. This product is made from the company's cattle. March 2020 A2 Milk Company Licencing Agreement The a2 Milk Company, an innovative dairy nutrition company that helps people live better lives by leveraging the benefits of the A2 protein, is pleased to announce a licencing agreement that will allow a2 Milk® to enter Canada. December 2020 A2 Milk Company Acquisition The a2 Milk Company (a2MC) has agreed to buy a 75% stake in Mataura Valley Milk (MVM), a dairy nutrition company based in Southland, New Zealand.

Key Segments

Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Form:

Liquid

Powder

Application:

Infant Formula

Dairy Product

Butter



Cheese



Yogurt



Milk Powder



Ice Cream



Others

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

Packaging:

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles & Pouches

Carton Packaging

Cans

Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Store-based Retailing



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Grocery Stores





Convenience Stores





Specialty Stores



Online Retailing

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food & Beverage Domain

Milk Protein Market Analysis : is valued at USD 11.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 19.7 Bn by 2032.

Almond Milk Market Outlook : is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 5 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8.8% by 2022-2032.

Pea Milk Market Trends : is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 105.4 Mn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 10.4% by 2022-2032.

Spelt Milk Market Size : is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 210 million by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.8% by 2022-2032.

Coconut Milk Market Forecast : is estimated to hold a market value of USD 1152.71 Million in the year 2022, expected to have a robust growth rate registering a CAGR of 7% and reaching a healthy coconut milk market size of USD 2131.6 Million by the year 2032.

