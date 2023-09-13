a2 Platinum® Infant Formula Launches in U.S. - Made with Fresh a2 Milk®

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The a2 Milk Company today announced that its highly regarded a2 Platinum® Premium Infant Formula will hit store shelves in the U.S. for the first time this month with initial distribution in nearly 250 Meijer stores (available now), and 50 Wegman's stores (available 9/18). It can also be purchased online at a2nutrition.com and is soon to be available on Amazon.com.

a2 Platinum® has been sold internationally for more than a decade and is one of the top-10 Infant Formula brands globally with annual retail sales of over US $1 billion. The product is made with fresh a2 Milk® sourced from carefully selected dairy farmers in New Zealand's pure and natural South Island. Produced nearby at modern, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities close to Christchurch, The a2 Milk Company prides itself on its food safety and quality standards with zero recalls.

The launch expands The a2 Milk Company's footprint in the U.S., where it debuted in 2015 with the first milk products from cows that naturally produce only the A2-type protein and no A1 protein, which are available nationwide from major retailers. The company pioneered the science behind understanding A1/A2 protein differences, including digestive and other potential health benefits, and has become the leading provider of these products globally since launching in New Zealand in 2000.

With a2 Platinum®, the company is now bringing an infant formula made with a2 Milk® to U.S. parents and caregivers seeking alternatives for feeding newborns from 0-12 months. Importantly, a2 Platinum® is:

  • Formulated for tiny tummies, and made with milk containing only A2-type protein
  • Made with fresh (not powdered) a2 Milk® as the first ingredient
  • Free of added preservatives, palm oil, corn syrup or rBST growth hormone
  • Nutritionally complete with key ingredients essential for growth and development. It contains Vitamin E, prebiotics, DHA and choline

a2 Platinum® is available in 14.1 and 31.7 oz cans. More information is available at a2nutrition.com.

About The a2 Milk Company
The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after scientific research suggested that proteins in milk may affect some people differently. The company entered the U.S. market in 2015 and is now one of the fastest growing brands in the premium milk category in the U.S. with distribution in over 27,000 locations.  For more information, visit a2milk.com.

