a21 Expands European Presence, Appointing William Drew as Managing Director / Vice President to Lead London-Based Office

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- a21, the full-service experiential event and marketing agency behind some of the world's most dynamic culinary, art, and lifestyle events, is officially expanding its international footprint with the establishment of a London-based European office. To lead this next chapter, the agency has appointed William Drew, former Director of Content at The World's 50 Best, as Managing Director / Vice President.

William Drew, Managing Director / Vice President to Lead London-Based Office

This move marks a major step in a21's European growth strategy, connecting its award-winning approach to storytelling, partnerships, and live experiences with new markets across the continent. From his base in London, Drew will oversee creative strategy, business development, and regional brand collaborations that align a21's bold, culture-first ethos with Europe's vibrant culinary, hospitality, and creative industries.

"Having worked with Will to stage The World's 50 Best Restaurants in NYC in 2016, it became evident to me how special, revered, and kind he is," said Brett Friedman, Founder and CEO of a21. "Words cannot express my enthusiasm at having Will join the a21 family and lead our international team."

A former journalist and editor, Drew has been a driving force behind The World's 50 Best family of brands for more than a decade. As Director of Content, he oversaw the growth and global recognition of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, Bars, Hotels, and Vineyards lists, as well as their regional editions. He led content development, digital strategy, and live-event communications, and served as the organization's most high-profile international voice. Prior to that, he was Editor of Arena magazine and worked across a range of business and consumer publications, bringing an editorial rigor and creative lens that continue to shape his leadership style.

Drew will now work closely with a21's CEO, Brett Friedman, and COO, Kristopher Moon, to build and execute the company's international growth strategy.

"Joining a21 feels like a natural fit," said William Drew. "The agency has a reputation for creating experiences that merge culture and community, primarily around food and drink, in meaningful ways. I'm excited to help expand that vision across Europe—connecting brands with audiences through stories and moments that matter."

a21 is a full-service marketing and communications agency known for producing large-scale festivals and immersive brand experiences across the culinary, beverage, art, and lifestyle industries. From Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Art Market Production's suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition, and Club O, a21 specializes in building high-impact events that blend creativity, community, and commerce.

With this expansion, a21 strengthens its European presence, bringing its distinctive approach to brand storytelling, celebrity and influencer partnerships, and cultural activations to a new international stage.

a21 is a full-service live experience agency, specializing in event operations, production, marketing, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, a21's portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival presented by Invesco QQQ, Heritage Fire, and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition, Club O, and more.

