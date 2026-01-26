A2GOLD COMMENCES 30,000-METRE DRILL PROGRAM AT EASTSIDE GOLD-SILVER PROJECT

DRILLING WILL TEST MULTIPLE HIGH PRIORITY TARGETS INCLUDING CONTINUITY OF MINERALIZATION BETWEEN THE MCINTOSH AND CASTLE DEPOSITS

TONOPAH, Nev., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce the commencement of its fully funded 30,000-metre reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its flagship Eastside Gold Project, located in Nevada, USA.

The drill program represents a significant expansion from the Company's previously announced 18,000-metre program and is designed to systematically advance and grow the existing resources while testing multiple high-priority targets across the broader Eastside land package. Drilling is expected to continue throughout the year, subject to results and operational conditions.

The 2026 drill campaign will focus on step-out and infill drilling in areas of known mineralization, as well as exploration drilling aimed at testing new targets generated through geological mapping, geophysics, and recent reinterpretation of historical data. The expanded program reflects A2 Gold's strong technical conviction in the Eastside project and the Company's robust financial position.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The start of this 30,000-metre drill program marks an important milestone for A2 Gold and underscores our commitment to aggressively advance Eastside. With a strong balance sheet and the program fully funded, we expect to be drilling consistently throughout the year. Our objective is clear: to continue expanding and upgrading the resource while unlocking the broader exploration potential of this highly prospective district-scale asset."

The drill program is being overseen by A2 Gold's technical team and will be executed using multiple RC rigs to ensure steady progress and efficient delivery of results. Assay results will be released as they are received, analyzed, and validated.

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT EASTSIDE

The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.

*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold) with a gold price of $1,725/ounce. A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

