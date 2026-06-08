A2GOLD COMPLETES STRATEGIC CLAIM CONSOLIDATION AT TAYLOR SILVER-GOLD PROJECT

CONSOLIDATED LAND POSITION UNLOCKS DISTRICT-SCALE EXPLORATION POTENTIAL IN NEVADA

TONOPAH, Nev., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in 26 strategically located lode mining claims (the "RT/JO Claims") within its Taylor Silver-Gold Project ("Taylor") located in White Pine County, Nevada.

Taylor District Claim Map showing the newly acquired RT/JO Claims and the resulting consolidation of the district under a single operator.

The acquisition marks an important milestone in the advancement of the Taylor Project, resulting in the first consolidation of the Taylor District into a single district-scale land package under one operator. The transaction eliminates a significant inlier claim position located within the core of Taylor and removes potential exploration, development and operational constraints associated with fragmented ownership.

As illustrated in Map 1 (see below), the RT/JO Claims occupy a central position within the Taylor Project and are surrounded by claims already controlled by A2Gold. Several of the acquired claims are located adjacent to areas of known mineralization and portions of the existing silver resource footprint. The acquisition unifies the district and provides the Company with greater flexibility to advance exploration, resource expansion and future development activities across Taylor without internal ownership constraints.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "This transaction is about much more than simply adding 26 claims. For the first time, the Taylor District has been consolidated into a single district-scale project under one operator. These claims occupy a strategic position within the heart of the district and are important to our efforts to expand the existing silver resource, evaluate additional gold targets, and further investigate the growing antimony opportunity at Taylor. By eliminating a significant inlier land position, we have strengthened our ability to systematically explore and advance Taylor as a unified project. We believe district consolidation creates substantial long-term value and enhances the potential of Taylor to emerge as an important Nevada silver-gold project with a meaningful critical mineral upside."

Enhancing Resource Expansion and Discovery Potential

The RT/JO Claims occupy a highly prospective portion of the Taylor District and are strategically important to several of the Company's key exploration objectives. Located adjacent to and along trend from known areas of silver, gold and antimony mineralization, the claims are considered important for:

Expansion of the existing silver resource;

Exploration of northern extensions of known mineralized trends;

Advancement of gold exploration targets throughout the district;

Evaluation of antimony-bearing systems that may represent a significant U.S. critical minerals opportunity; and

Testing of high-priority Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") targets.

Management believes the acquisition improves geological continuity across several priority exploration corridors and enhances the Company's ability to systematically explore and advance the Taylor District as a unified project. With an existing silver resource, substantial exploration upside in silver, gold and antimony, and district-scale ownership now consolidated under a single operator, A2Gold believes Taylor has the attributes necessary to emerge as one of Nevada's premier precious metals and critical minerals exploration and development projects.







Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, A2Gold acquired a 100% interest in the RT/JO Claims in consideration for:

US$225,000 in cash;

316,377 common shares of A2Gold; and

A 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty retained by the vendors.

A2Gold retains the right to repurchase one-half (0.5%) of the NSR for US$500,000 at any time during the first three years following closing.

Qualified Person

John Marma, CPG, a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About A2Gold Corp

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure.

On Behalf of the Board

Peter Gianulis, CEO

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Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

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SOURCE A2 Gold Corp