A2GOLD LISTS ON BÖRSE FRANKFURT

TONOPAH, Nev., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Börse Frankfurt under ticker RR7, ISIN: CA0500591049, providing a euro-denominated access point for European investors. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under AUAU and on the OTC market under AUXXF.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The listing on the Börse Frankfurt represents a pivotal milestone in A2Gold's global capital markets strategy, designed to unlock significant shareholder value. As one of the world's largest and most efficient trading venues, Frankfurt offers immediate access to a vast network of institutional and retail investors across the European Union. This dual-listing structure significantly enhances the Company's global visibility and liquidity by bridging the gap between North American and European markets. By facilitating Euro-denominated trading during local market hours, we are eliminating currency barriers and streamlining access for a sophisticated investment community that has historically demonstrated a robust appetite for North American precious metals stories."

COMPENSATION SECURITIES

The Company has granted 565,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at $0.85, vest over a one-year period and expire five years from the date of grant.

The Company has also granted 1,120,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The RSUs will vest over a two-year period and expire on December 31, 2029.

ABOUT EASTSIDE

The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.

*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold) with a gold price of $1,725/ounce. A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

