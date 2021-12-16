A2i Selects BlastWave's BlastShield Passwordless Software-Defined Perimeter Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlastWave, a developer of software-defined perimeter (SDP) solutions that protect networks from inadvertent and intentional threats, today announced that A2i systems selected its BlastShield™ solution to protect A2i's internal network and remote customer access.

BlastShield is the first all-in-one SDP patented solution that combines infrastructure cloaking and passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) for identity-based secure remote network access for organizations that've adopted a zero-trust security model. BlastShield enables organizations to hide on-premise and cloud workloads from outsiders and insider threats, concealing an organization's infrastructure from cyberattacks through software-defined microsegmentation without modifications to existing network fabric and hardware.

BlastWave's novel approach solves the three most critical steps in the cyber kill chain for an attacker: (1) account takeover; (2) lateral movement; and (3) remote access compromise. In addition, BlastShield helps prevent and isolate attacks mitigating the spread of malware, reducing the blast radius. BlastShield also enables cloud-native app development by securing microservices, containers and Kubernetes clusters.

A2i Systems provides the first secure pricing optimization solution in the retail fuel industry through their flagship product, PriceCast Fuel. A2i Systems utilizes customer-centric AI by detecting behavioral patterns in Big Data and dynamically mapping customer and competitor behaviors to identify the optimal price for consumers throughout the day. As a result, A2i can now help customers price strategically instead of tactically through their cloud-hosted services that move them on to the most advanced fuel price management system currently available.

"In the wake of recent supply chain attacks, we recognized that VPN-based solutions simply cannot provide the level of protection we require for our critical data and remote access," says Emil Erlandsson, Vice President of Professional Services at A2i. "The security of our data and our customers' data is our highest priority and we needed a secure platform to provide access to our hybrid data services, hosted both in the cloud and on-premise. BlastShield filled both these needs for us with their patented solution."

After a comprehensive proof of concept (PoC) using BlastShield's Free Starter Package solution, A2i selected BlastShield and began deploying BlastShield's Invisible peer-to-peer software-defined perimeter solution for initially for internal use for secure remote access. "We're excited to partner with A2i systems on this project," says Tom Sego, CEO BlastWave. "By combining A2i's revolutionary AI-based fuel pricing solution with BlastWave's patented invisible SDP, A2i customers will enjoy the benefits of state-of-the-art pricing optimization while mitigating the risk of supply chain attacks."

About BlastWave

Founded by former executives and technologists from Apple and Cisco, BlastWave is taking a fundamentally different approach to security aimed at protecting privacy and connected devices from cyberattacks. BlastWave's patented product, BlastShield™️, is an all-in-one-zero trust stack that combines state-of-the-art passwordless multi-factor authentication with high-performance, resilient encrypted connectivity and built-in microsegmentation. In addition to protecting servers and IoT devices, BlastShield also secures containers that are orchestrated with Kubernetes, enabling more agile and efficient cloud-native application development. BlastWave is backed by Rocket Strategies, Lucas Venture Group, and Millennium Investments. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, visit www.blastwave.io and follow us on Twitter @blastwaveinc.

About A2i

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, A2i uses ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to make advancements in ways to interact with your customers at the forecourt. We are giving you the opportunity to transform your business and be ready for the next phase of Fuel Retail. Our product, PriceCast Fuel (PCF) is the world's first industry-specific retail fuel pricing, management and optimization solution developed by A2i. By combining state-of-the-art AI and Machine Learning with Big Data, PCF brings dynamic, predictive consumer-behavior-based pricing to the retail fuel industry providing a fully automated pricing decision system capable of achieving location-specific objectives optimally within any given corporate constraints. By applying self-learning capabilities, PCF continuously assures the highest accuracy prediction in an ever-changing market.

Media Contacts

BlastWave

Jeannette Bitz

Engage PR for BlastWave

+1.510.295.4972

[email protected]

A2i

Emil Erlandsson

+45 2628 4296

[email protected]

SOURCE BlastWave