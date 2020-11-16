A2X Launches New Walmart Marketplace Integration for Quickbooks and Xero

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart Inc - the global retail giant with 2.2 million employees spread across 11,000+ stores throughout the world - has been working to challenge Amazon's dominant online marketplace with its own fast-growing Walmart Marketplace.

For a lot of Amazon FBA sellers, the April 2020 shipping restrictions imposed on them due to COVID-19 led many to seek alternative sales channels to diversify their revenue streams. This has resulted in thousands of merchants flocking to Walmart Marketplace as an alternative to Amazon.com.

A2X

To help these online businesses grow, A2X, the world's leading e-commerce accounting connector recently launched a new integration to support Walmart sellers: A2X for Walmart.

A2X for Walmart is designed to help reduce the workload involved with accounting for transactions made on the platform by connecting the seller's Walmart interface with their cloud accounting system, QuickBooks Online or Xero.

Selling on Walmart presents a ripe opportunity for an online business. But as with any new sales channel, it involves extra work. And if merchants don't structure their market entry strategy right from the start, it's easy to let the workload spiral out of control.

Introducing our innovative new accounting automation for Walmart sellers

One of the key areas where sellers often struggle to keep up is accounting for their transactions. As their sales volume grows, manually entering every order, fee or refund into their cloud accounting system takes a large amount of work and can become a major barrier to growth.

That's why we recently launched A2X for Walmart - to automate the process of accounting for this activity so that sellers can spend their time focusing on other areas of the business.

"A2X categorizes all your transactions and sends them to QuickBooks or Xero in tidy summaries that match your Walmart Payments, down to the cent. No more stressing over why transactions don't match your bank deposits."

Customers tell us that this saves them 'up to 20 hours of manual work every month'.

To find out more about A2X for Walmart, and to sign up for a free trial, head over to a2xaccounting.com/walmart.

Media Contact:

Denym Bird

Phone: +64211106093

Email: [email protected]

