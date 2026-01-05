A2Z Cust2Mate Deepens Migros Ticaret A.Ş. Relationship to Transform In-Store Shopping with Smart Carts

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, announces that its smart carts will be available at select stores of Migros Ticaret A.Ş., Türkiye's leading supermarket chain operating approximately 3,800 stores. Building on Migros' previous adoption of Cust2Mate smart cart technology, this marks the retailer's advancement to Cust2Mate's new-generation smart cart platform.

The advanced platform is modular and data-powered, retrofitting everyday shopping carts into connected engagement hubs that blend online capabilities with in-store experiences. The next-generation deployment is designed to further enhance shopper engagement, increase basket size, strengthen loyalty, and deliver greater operational efficiencies across Migros' store network.

The deal arrives amid growing demand for frictionless, personalized in-store journeys, with retailers investing in solutions that boost efficiencies, reduce shrinkage, and unlock retail media revenue. Initial rollout targets select Migros stores in Q3 2026, scaling to chain-wide transformation.

"Retail is no longer a choice between online and in-store; it's about creating one continuous, frictionless journey that meets shoppers where they are and how they want to buy," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "This adoption of our vision, reflects Migros Ticaret's ongoing trust in our platform as we scale retail transformation and realize the full potential of smart carts in connecting physical and digital retail to serve shoppers, retailers, and brands."

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

About Migros Ticaret A.Ş.

Migros, Türkiye's leading supermarket chain founded in 1954 as a joint venture between Istanbul Municipality and Swiss Migros , pioneered modern grocery supply with mobile sales trucks and evolved into a nationwide powerhouse operating approximately 3,800 stores across 81 provinces serving millions through diverse formats like Migros Jet, Macrocenter, and online channels while integrating advanced tech for enhanced customer experiences.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect", "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

