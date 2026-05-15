A2Z Provides Update to Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

Revenue of $3.3 Million, Up 114%

Contracted Backlog Surpasses $195 Million, Underscoring Accelerating Global Deployment Momentum and Providing Strong Visibility into Near-term, Recurring Revenue

Management to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET Today

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) (the "Company" or "A2Z"), a global leader in smart retail technology, announced earlier today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Certain financial tables included in the Company's previously issued news release dated May 15, 2026 have been revised. The corrected tables are included in this news release. All other information contained in the previously issued news release remains unchanged.

Mr. Gadi Graus, Chief Executive Officer of A2Z and Cust2Mate, commented, "Q1 2026 marked an important inflection point for the Company as we accelerated our transition from pilot validation to commercial deployment. During the quarter, we expanded our delivered base to more than 2,500 smart carts and grew our contracted backlog1 to more than $195 million, representing over 19,000 carts scheduled for deployment globally by the end of 2027. We also began generating retail media revenues during the quarter, further advancing our evolution from a smart cart provider into a broader connected retail platform.

"We also continued to strengthen our manufacturing readiness and global operational infrastructure to support this contracted pipeline at scale, including expanded production capacity, enhanced supply chain execution and the addition of customer support centers in two new locations to improve deployment support and ongoing retailer service. As deployments scale, stronger shopper engagement and richer behavioral data are expanding monetization opportunities across our platform, creating a growth flywheel that we believe will further strengthen recurring revenue over time. Overall, our progress this quarter reinforces our confidence that our strategy is working.

"To support accelerating rollout activity and the increasing scale of customer deployments, we recently received approval for a $30 million contract-backed non-dilutive bank credit facility. This facility which will enhance our financial flexibility, aligns capital directly with contracted deployment schedules and reflects strong lender confidence in our business model and execution strategy. Importantly, it will enable us to efficiently support manufacturing, operations, inventory and working capital needs while maintaining a strong balance sheet as we enter the next phase of large-scale growth."



_________________________

1 Contracted backlog is a financial measure that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Contracted backlog is defined as the total estimate of the revenue the Company expects to realize in the future as a result of performing work on awarded contracts, less the amount of revenue the Company has previously recognized. The Company monitors its backlog because we believe it is a forward-looking indicator of potential sales which can be helpful to investors in evaluating the performance of its business and identifying trends over time.

Recent Business Highlights

Expanded contracted backlog to ~$195 million, representing more than 19,000 smart carts to be deployed by the end of 2027, underscoring strong global demand and long-term rollout visibility.

Transitioned from pilot to scaled deployment phase, delivering ~500 smart carts in Q1 2026 and reaching approximately 2,500 units delivered globally across leading retail partners

Advanced retail media monetization, beginning revenue generation in Q1 2026 and establishing in-store advertising as a new recurring revenue stream. Current Retail Media Brands include Lego, ToysRUs, and Under Armour

Demonstrated strong retailer ROI and shopper adoption, including ~15% basket uplift, higher items per transaction and utilization rates above 95%

Strengthened global operational and deployment infrastructure by expanding manufacturing capacity and establishing international hubs in Panama and Bulgaria to support scaled rollout execution

"Physical retail remains one of the largest under-digitized sectors of the global economy and is in the early stages of a significant structural transformation towards more intelligent, data-driven retail," concluded Graus. "To address a massive market opportunity, we have developed and are now deploying a retail technology layer that is fundamentally changing how stores operate, engage shoppers and unlock new monetization opportunities from the in-store experience. We have moved from proof-of-concept to deploying our platform at scale, and retailers are capturing measurable improvements in sales throughput, shopper engagement and operational efficiency that are driving improved store economics. Looking ahead, A2Z is exceptionally well-positioned with a strong balance sheet and ample access to capital to deliver on our large contracted backlog and pursue additional large-scale deployments globally to drive increasing long-term value for our shareholders."

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's 2026 first quarter financial results.

Anyone interested in participating should call 1-877-407-0784 if calling within the United States or 1-201-689-8560 if calling internationally. When asked, please reference confirmation code 13760502.

A replay will be available until Friday, May 29, 2026, which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 13760502 to access the replay.

The call will also be available by webcast over the internet at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762627&tp_key=3b4649d7cd.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale.

For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

A2Z CUST2MATE SOLUTIONS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of US Dollars, except per share data)





March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,208



$ 13,525

Short-term deposits



473





384

Financial assets at fair value



40,664





55,642

Inventories



5,536





3,891

Trade receivables, net



3,537





3,034

Other accounts receivable



3,481





2,937

Total current assets



69,899





79,413

Non-current assets















Intangible asset



637





637

Long term financial asset at fair value



340





333

Long-term trade receivables



2,345





1,221

Property, equipment and right of use assets, net



3,600





3,556

Total non-current assets



6,922





5,747



















Total Assets

$ 76,821



$ 85,160



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Current portion of long-term loans

$ 8



$ 9

Lease liability



846





819

Trade payables



4,132





3,348

Other accounts payable



1,625





2,200

Warrant Liability



-





576

Total current liabilities



6,611





6,952

Non-current liabilities















Lease liability



1,536





1,758

Long term loans



28





29

Total non-current liabilities



1,564





1,787

Total liabilities



8,175





8,739

Equity















Share capital and additional paid in capital



210,362





206,953

Warrant Reserve



10,147





10,147

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,296)





(1,872)

Reserve with respect to transactions with non-controlling interests



927





927

Treasury stock



(3,479)





-

Accumulated losses



(146,259)





(138,187)

Total equity attributable to Company shareholders



70,402





77,968

Non-controlling interests



(1,756)





(1,547)

Total equity



68,646





76,421

Total liabilities and equity

$ 76,821



$ 85,160



A2Z CUST2MATE SOLUTIONS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of US Dollars, except per share data)





For the period of three Months Ended March 31,





2026



2025















Revenues

$ 3,317



$ 1,547

Cost of revenues



3,178





967

Gross profit



139





580



















Expenses:















Research and development costs

$ 2,930



$ 1,311

Sales and marketing costs



2,194





428

General and administration expenses



3,042





5,416

Operating loss



(8,027)





(6,575)



















Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities



-





400

Financial income



160





449

Financial expenses



(414)





(39)

Net loss for the period from continuing operations



(8,281)





(5,765)

Net loss for the period from discontinued operations



-





(989)

Net loss for the period

$ (8,281)



$ (6,754)



















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(209)





(332)

Net loss attributable to controlling shareholders



(8,072)





(6,422)

Net loss for the period

$ (8,281)



$ (6,754)



















Other comprehensive income















Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:















Adjustments arising from translating financial statements of foreign operations



576





810

Other comprehensive income



576





810



















Total comprehensive loss for the period

$ (7,705)



$ (5,944)



















Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(209)





(332)

Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company's shareholders



(8,072)





(6,422)





$ (8,281)



$ (6,754)

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations

$ (0.18)



$ (0.16)

Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

$ -



$ (0.03)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding



44,519,493





33,029,519



SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.