a2z Radiology AI Raises $4.5M Seed Round to Scale Comprehensive CT Interpretation

Funding from Khosla Ventures and SeaX Ventures follows FDA clearance and RSNA 2025 debut; company advances toward commercial deployment

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- a2z Radiology AI, developer of AI systems for comprehensive medical imaging interpretation, today announced a $4.5M seed round with participation from Khosla Ventures and SeaX Ventures. The funding will accelerate commercial deployment of the company's FDA-cleared triage system and continued R&D toward broader imaging interpretation capabilities.

The investment comes on the heels of two milestones: FDA clearance for a2z-Unified-Triage, the first system to simultaneously triage seven urgent conditions on abdomen-pelvis CT scans in the U.S. market, and the company's debut at RSNA 2025, where it presented the first prospective study evaluating AI-assisted preliminary report drafting for abdomen-pelvis CT.

That study demonstrated that AI assistance reduced reporting time by 17.8%, increased radiologist confidence by 14.8%, and decreased mental demand by 22.4%—while improving detection of findings without increasing false positives. The results offer early evidence that comprehensive AI can meaningfully improve both accuracy and efficiency, addressing longstanding questions about the real-world value of radiology AI.

"Radiology is one of the areas that will benefit the most from AI, ensuring no disease goes undetected," said Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures. "While others focus on single conditions, a2z is able to evaluate imaging for a broad range of issues, bringing us closer to the comprehensive capabilities of a real-life radiologist."

"Radiology is central to modern medicine, but delays can slow down care when timely answers are essential," said Dr. Kid Parchariyanon, Founder and Managing Partner of SeaX Ventures. "a2z is meeting this challenge with technology that brings expert-level support directly to clinicians. We're proud to support a2z as they build the tools that make a meaningful difference for providers and patients worldwide."

With imaging demand outpacing the radiology workforce, clinicians face growing wait times for reads that guide critical decisions. Abdomen-pelvis CT alone accounts for over 20 million exams annually in the U.S.—the highest-volume CT category. a2z's approach differs from existing AI solutions that address single conditions: the company is building toward systems that can evaluate imaging comprehensively, the way radiologists actually work.

"The response at RSNA validated what we've been building—AI that considers everything from A to Z in each study," said Pranav Rajpurkar, PhD, co-founder of a2z Radiology AI and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School. "This funding lets us keep pushing on R&D while bringing our cleared technology to the care teams who need it."

"We're building toward comprehensive interpretation of complex imaging studies at a level that simply hasn't existed before," said Samir Rajpurkar, co-founder and CEO.

The funding will support partnerships with health systems, continued product development, and commercial rollout in 2026.

About a2z Radiology AI

a2z Radiology AI is building the intelligence layer for medical imaging, making radiologist-level interpretation accessible on demand. The company develops AI systems that provide immediate answers to questions about CT scans, starting with comprehensive abdomen-pelvis analysis and expanding across imaging modalities and anatomies. Founded in 2024, a2z was co-founded by Pranav Rajpurkar, an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and pioneer in generalist medical AI, and Samir Rajpurkar, a technology industry veteran. a2z-Unified-Triage is FDA-cleared and available for clinical deployment.

For more information, visit https://a2zradiology.ai

About Khosla Ventures

Khosla Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investments in artificial intelligence, financial services, healthcare, consumer, enterprise, and sustainability. It is known for making early capital investments in startups such as OpenAI, Guardant Health, Instacart, Affirm, DoorDash, and Block.

For more information, visit https://www.khoslaventures.com/

About SeaX Ventures

SeaX Ventures is a global venture capital firm dedicated to investing in deep-tech startups shaping the future through groundbreaking innovations. With a mission to empower entrepreneurs building exponential technologies, SeaX Ventures focuses on sectors with high potential to drive meaningful economic and environmental impact. SeaX leverages relationships with over 500 listed companies, multinationals, and major family businesses in Southeast Asia to support portfolio companies.

For more information, visit https://seaxventures.vc

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE a2z Radiology AI