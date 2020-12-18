A2Z Restaurant Consulting and Inicia Incorporated Launch A2Z Business Consulting

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A2Z Restaurant Consulting and Inicia Incorporated have joined forces to launch A2Z Business Consulting to provide the collective expertise and knowledge of themselves and their team to help startups, as well as growing companies.

The business world changed in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic. Many companies shifted to remote workers, while others fought to navigate realigning their vendor contracts, supply chains, and work processes.

Eddie Fahmy (CEO of A2Z Restaurant Consulting) said "For the past 10 years I've had the pleasure of helping launch new restaurants, as well as assist existing restaurants with profit improvement and turnarounds through streamlining and restructuring. Bruce (CEO of Inicia Incorporated) and I have worked together bringing the collective skill-sets of our respective companies to clients: mine in the restaurant industry and his in technology and marketing. But, we both had hands-on experience in other areas. For example, we both ran entertainment companies, and Bruce ran logistics companies serving Fortune 500s as well. So forming a joint-venture consulting firm to give back some of that knowledge seemed like a natural progression."

According to Bruce T. Dugan, CEO at Inicia Incorporated, "Getting stuff done is at the root of any business venture. It may sound trivial, but many start-ups strategize themselves right out of business" Bruce Dugan said. "In an article, I wrote for Entrepreneur Magazine 'How to Grow Your Business Effectively', I stressed that not every business should grow beyond a certain level, while others will need to restructure their entire organization to do so. My views were honed from years working in the logistics space for Fortune 500 companies, getting inside their operations -- from sales through manufacturing to distribution. I've launched many businesses, and/or helped others do so, served as CEO of publicly-traded companies, and like Eddie, I've learned from those successes and failures. We, therefore, can help navigate around the pitfalls. Any entrepreneur I've ever worked with has had a vision and some areas of natural talent, whether that be management, sales, or leadership. Usually, it's one or the other, not all. And that's where we come in with fresh eyes, to strategize, set goals, and define the tactics to achieve them.

SERVICES

Our consulting team expertise spans accounting, finance, sales, marketing, logistics, distribution, incorporations, production, and technology.





Services include startup creation, branding, brand awareness, PR, process development, sales pipelines, contract development, supply chain management, operations, investment materials, Form 1-A offering circulars, technology development and integration, vendor management and negotiations, and stock promotion, to name a few.





ABOUT EDDIE FAHMY

A seasoned industry executive, Eddie is a can-do aggressive entrepreneur whose experience in the restaurant field spans four decades. His unmatched work ethic, drive, and measured aggression are perpetually on display. Eddie simply does whatever it takes to get the job done correctly, and with integrity. His vision, adaptability, and negotiating skills are a force that is an asset for anyone he works with. He served as vice president of sales for one of the largest communications companies in the country, handled acquisitions, opened and ran over 20 retail locations, and managed 10 sales reps. He owned one of the largest limousine companies in the city servicing clear channel radio as well as other large Corp accounts, quadrupling revenues in two years. He currently serves as CEO of A2Z Restaurant Consulting, is a partner in A2Z Business Consulting, and co-owner of a boutique health spa in New York.

ABOUT BRUCE T. DUGAN

A creative entrepreneur with an eclectic knowledge-base, he is an abstract thinker with a linear process, who for 18 years founded and operated transportation logistics companies that served Fortune 100 and 500 brands. In the entertainment & media space, he founded and operated a nationally-distributed record company, set up a film production company that co-produced a documentary that aired on Bravo TV (2003-2006), and an indie film distributed by Pathfinder Home Entertainment. He currently serves as CEO of technology and digital media company Inicia Incorporated and partner at A2Z Business Consulting.

CONTACTS:

A2Zbusiness.consulting : [email protected]

Sales inquiries: Eddie Fahmy | +1 (917) 407-4200 [email protected]

Press inquiries: Bruce Dugan | btdugan @a2zbusiness.consulting

SOURCE A2Z Restaurant Consulting; Inicia Incorporated

Related Links

https://i2mediainc.com/

