A2Z Restaurant Consulting Gives Back Free to Assist Restaurants Navigate Through Restrictions and Lockdowns

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A2Z Restaurant Consulting is offering free assistance to restaurants.

With decades of experience it's no wonder that A2Z Restaurant Consulting was able to help some of their clients not only survive the COVID19 pandemic, but actually thrive during it.

Historically the company has focused on Setup of new restaurants, including location scouting, leases, licenses, procurement, and staffing, Profit Improvement, Turnaround, as well as Branding and Marketing.

Now, they've been deeply immersed in crisis strategy and crisis management.

Often interviewed on restaurant-related issues, company CEO Eddie Fahmy recently said "I've been in this industry since I was a teenager, and I'm connected to it. I feel their pain. So I'm happy that I'm in a position where I can lend my expertise for free to restaurants in need. And I'll help save as many as I can."

According to the company, if you're an existing restaurant losing the battle to navigate the current COVID19 environment, or thinking of launching a new venue Post-COVID19 -- as the industry begins to re-open --, they're currently offering pro bono hours."

ABOUT A2Z RESTAURANT CONSULTING

A2Z Restaurant Consulting is a full service Restaurant Consulting Firm based in New York City. We work with owners of Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Fast Casual, and Fast Food restaurants anywhere in the United States. Our mission is to use our expertise to help you avoid the pitfalls of launching/ running a restaurants, bistro, cafe, or pub. We accomplish that through guidance from location scouting to licensing, concept, setup (front of house and kitchen), staff training, vendor negotiations, and promotion).

