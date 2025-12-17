a360inc Acquires Notary Hub, Expanding Its Digital Signing & Remote Online Notarization Capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- a360inc today announced the acquisition of Notary Hub, a fast-growing digital notarization and signing platform serving the title, legal, lending, and professional services markets nationwide. The move strengthens a360inc's expanding credit risk management solutions across both the financial services and legal markets.

Notary Hub will continue operating without interruption while its technology and vendor network are integrated into a360inc's CloseClear notary management platforms. Clients will gain increased automation, stronger document controls, and expanded signing capabilities across multi-industry use-cases.

"The acquisition of Notary Hub aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative and impactful solutions to the financial service and legal markets," said Scott Brinkley, CEO of a360inc. "It strengthens our digital signing and notarization solution-set and enhances the value we deliver to our clients and the partners they serve"

Henry Davidson, EVP of Business Development for CloseClear, added, "CloseClear is built on speed, transparency, and control - bringing Notary Hub into the a360inc family extends those capabilities even further—giving clients a unified, modern signing experience powered by integrated technologies and national vendor support."

Terry L. Robinson, President of Notary Hub noted, "Notary Hub was built from the ground up by our industry experienced team working closely with notaries and understanding the realities they face from compliance and workflow challenges to the signer experience itself. Joining a360inc allows us to scale faster, reach more markets, and optimize our solutions, while staying true to our core commitment: delivering secure, intuitive, and high-quality signing experiences for notaries, signers, and the professionals they support. We're excited about the future we're building together."

About Notary Hub

Notary Hub is a secure digital notarization platform offering authenticated signing, intuitive workflows, and dependable vendor coordination for enterprise and professional users nationwide.

About a360inc

a360inc powers the future of legal and credit risk management with solutions built on scalable platforms and proven reliability—delivering workflow, reporting, and vendor integration that drive efficiency, momentum, and measurable results across the finance industry ecosystem.

