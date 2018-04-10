A4 Expands With New Warehouse in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A4, manufacturer of premium team uniforms and athletic sportswear, is proud to announce the opening of a new warehouse in Kansas City, Missouri. The new warehouse will be A4's largest at 175,000 square feet, and most technologically advanced.

New 175,000 square foot facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

The new warehouse will allow A4 to significantly shorten shipping times to the Central and Eastern parts of the country providing customers with quicker access to all of A4's apparel. The site already holds A4's most popular styles and will soon hold the entire A4 line. Combined with its current locations, A4 now has the ability to reach 80 percent of the U.S. population with 1- or 2-day shipping.

"Our business has grown in a number of areas over the last few years and this is the next step in that evolution," said Mark Mertens, Owner of A4. "As we continue to grow, we continue to invest in our team, our technology, our logistics and ultimately in the customer experience we deliver every day."

With its central location, the new warehouse is expected to become A4's most important hub. Its advanced racking, digital picking and tracking systems and experienced management will allow A4 to reduce turn times and provide even more efficient service to customers.

The new warehouse will also provide dozens of jobs to the burgeoning local economy. Mr. Mertens is enthusiastic about the new location: "We chose Kansas City not just because of the location, but also because of the community and the many talented people. We will be here for a very long time and couldn't have picked a better spot".

ABOUT A4 – A4 operates on a simple principle: Provide the highest quality athletic apparel at the lowest possible prices. We do this by cutting out the middle men. A4 designs, cuts and sews its own apparel to maintain higher quality control and provide better performing garments. And, since we aren't paying a bunch of middle men along the way, we pass that savings on to our customers. This formula has made A4 a leading supplier of team uniforms and sports apparel to thousands of team dealers, screen printers and others who support tens of thousands of schools, leagues, teams and companies.

Media Contact: Adam Waugh, awaugh@a4.com

Related Links

A4 Website

A4 Shipping Map

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a4-expands-with-new-warehouse-in-kansas-city-missouri-300626727.html

SOURCE A4

Related Links

https://www.a4.com

