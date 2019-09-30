A4 Launches Online Custom Design Studio

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A4, manufacturer of premium sportswear and team uniforms, is proud to announce the launch of its new Custom Design Studio. The new platform is available from www.A4.com and allows customers to decorate and order garments online.

Unlike other platforms, the Custom Design Studio allows users to decorate using four different methods: screen print, heat transfer, embroidery and tackle twill. This full-spectrum approach gives users greater flexibility in their decoration to tailor them as needed.

Soccer goalie preparing to stop a shot while wearing a decorated jersey from A4

The designs can be saved in a Design Archive and organized in lockers for easy retrieval. Each design can be exported to share with others for input or pre-approval. Rosters with player names and numbers can be added to any order, and also saved for future use to eliminate duplicate entry.

Greg Vanover, long-time industry veteran and sales leader at A4, says "What I like the most is how easy and intuitive it is to use. Even folks who aren't tech-savvy can quickly decorate and order a uniform in just a few minutes. And, there are features that make adding different versions for home vs. away or for youth vs. adult, a snap."

All orders receive an art proof, so customers can see exactly how the garment will look prior to decoration to ensure total quality.

The ability to order garments and save designs is only available to wholesale customers of A4, not the general public. This makes the Custom Design Studio the perfect tool for team dealers looking to streamline their business, promotional products businesses looking to offer companies decorated apparel and screen printers who want to offer extended decoration capabilities.

ABOUT A4 – A4 operates on a simple principle: Provide the highest-quality athletic apparel at the lowest possible prices. We do this by cutting out the middlemen. A4 designs, cuts and sews its own apparel to maintain higher quality control and provide better-performing garments. And, since we aren't paying a bunch of middlemen along the way, we pass that savings on to our customers. This formula has made A4 a leading supplier of uniforms and sports apparel to thousands of team dealers, screen printers and others who support tens of thousands of schools, leagues, teams and companies.

Media Contact

Adam Waugh

323-585-0550 x502

AWaugh@A4.com

