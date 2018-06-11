A4A Names Lauren Beyer as Vice President, Security and Facilitation

In her new role, Ms. Beyer will continue A4A's collaborative approach to security and facilitation, working closely with A4A member airlines to advance priorities focused on the safe, secure and efficient transportation of passengers and goods across our nation's airspace. She will oversee all aspects of interaction with DHS, Customs and Border Protection and the TSA.

Ms. Beyer starts her new role today and will report directly to A4A's Senior Vice President of Legislative and Regulatory Policy, Sharon Pinkerton, with indirect responsibility to A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio.

"Lauren brings a wide array of experience to A4A that will allow her to continue and expand collaboration with the airlines, industry and agency officials," Calio said. "I look forward to Lauren joining our team in this new capacity."

"I am very excited for this opportunity and look forward to joining the A4A team," Beyer said. "I have spent my career focused on aviation and homeland security, and I am thrilled to bring that experience to work on behalf of A4A's members on critical aviation security and facilitation issues."

Lauren holds a Bachelor of Arts in American government from the University of Texas at Austin and a master's in government from Georgetown University.

ABOUT A4A

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.3 million passengers and more than 55,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor groups, Congress and the Administration to improve air travel for everyone.

