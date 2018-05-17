A4A Names Rebecca Spicer Senior Vice President, Communications

At A4A, Spicer will be responsible for the association's communications initiatives that execute key public relations strategies, promote the industry's image and help achieve advocacy objectives.

"Rebecca brings a unique perspective to the airline industry. She has deep roots in journalism and understands how Washington works, having served at the White House and in advocacy communications," said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. "Rebecca has a proven track record generating effective public affairs initiatives that produce results for a heavily-regulated, highly-competitive industry. Her experience will be valuable to advancing A4A's advocacy agenda and policy priorities."

"I am excited to join the A4A team, working with the member companies and telling the stories of the 700,000 men and women in the airline industry who work to get travelers and cargo to where they need to be safely. They are contributing to the economy, building businesses and connecting communities across the country and around the world," said Spicer. "It's a great story to tell, and I'm looking forward to being part of this dynamic industry."

Spicer joins A4A from the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA), where she most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. For 12 years, she managed communications strategy for public affairs campaigns and membership engagement programs. She implemented programs that strengthened the beer distribution industry's public image and advanced policy priorities.

Prior to joining NBWA, Spicer served in the George W. Bush White House as associate director of communications, where she produced televised presidential events.

Earlier, she worked in television news for 12 years. Spicer produced the 6 p.m. newscast at WJLA in Washington, D.C., which received several awards. She also worked at television stations in Houston, Texas; New Haven, Conn.; and Birmingham, Ala.; as well as CNN in Atlanta, Ga.

She received the American Society of Association Executives' Rising Star Award, and PR Week magazine named her a "Top 40 Under 40" public relations professionals in the country.

Spicer holds degrees from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., and Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

She serves on the Board of the National Council for Adoption and on the Advisory Council of the Salvation Army National Capital Region. She also has served on the National Advisory Council of the Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, Tenn.

Spicer and her family live in Alexandria, Va. She will join A4A in June.

