A5G Networks, Advantech and Napatech collaborate to showcase high-capacity solution for mobile edge network infrastructure at MWC23

NASHUA, N.H. and TAIPEI, Taiwan and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A5G Networks, Inc., a leader in Distributed and Autonomous 5G Core Network Software, Advantech, a global leader in Industrial IoT, and Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) used for Data Processing Unit (DPU) and Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) services, today announced that they will showcase a high-capacity solution for mobile edge network infrastructure in Napatech's booth #7B67 at MWC23 in Barcelona from Feb. 27th through March 2nd.

Enterprises and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are ramping up the deployment of private networks that leverage edge computing for applications like industrial automation, connected vehicles, smart retail and healthcare. In order for these networks to be commercially viable across as wide a range of use cases as possible, it's important for them to be cost-effective in terms of maximizing the number of subscribers or devices that can be supported in a small-footprint server.

A5G Networks is maximizing the cost-performance of their mobile edge infrastructure by deploying their autonomous and converged packet core (ANoNCore) software on small-footprint SKY 8000 telco servers from Advantech that are optimized for network edge deployments. These servers are configured with SmartNICs from Napatech that offload and accelerate the compute-intensive User Plane Function (UPF), maximizing the performance of the ANoNCore software and the energy efficiency of the network, while minimizing overall server cost. A5G Networks, Advantech and Napatech will showcase this integrated, end-to-end solution at MWC23.

"Our ANoNCore UPF is fully distributed and elastically scalable, using a cloud-native, microservices-based architecture to meet the growing demand of user plane traffic and processing," said Ravi Nathwani, Co-Founder and VP of Technology at A5G Networks. "We optimize the capacity of our packet core infrastructure by leveraging Napatech's UPF offload to maximize the performance of our UPF subsystem and help our customers efficiently extend their core infrastructure to the edge through the use of Advantech's SKY 8000 servers."

"The Advantech SKY 8000 carrier-grade servers powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors are specifically designed to address the challenges of telco edge and enterprise on-premise infrastructure, delivering high density, optimized performance, advanced reliability and robust environmental features," said Ben Shen, Director, Cloud-IoT Group at Advantech. "We are pleased to be partnering with A5G Networks and Napatech to enable the deployment of high-performance mobile edge infrastructure in a small-footprint platform."

"Napatech welcomes the opportunity to partner with industry leaders such as A5G Networks and Advantech to deliver our high-performance UPF offload solution into private networks," said Charlie Ashton, Senior Director of Business Development at Napatech. "Enterprises deploying this integrated mobile edge infrastructure solution will be able to maximize the number of subscribers supported in their on-premises data centers while minimizing their server CAPEX and OPEX."

A5G Networks, Advantech and Napatech will showcase this solution in Napatech's booth #7B67 at MWC23 in Barcelona from Feb. 27th through March 2nd.

About A5G Networks

A5G Networks Inc. is a leader and innovator in autonomous mobile core software. The company is headquartered in Nashua NH, USA with offices in Pune MH, India. A5G Networks is pioneering secure and scalable 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi software to enable distributed and autonomous network of networks. For more information, visit www.a5gnet.com.

About Advantech

Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the industrial IoT platform - WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. For more information, visit at www.advantech-5g.com.

About Napatech

Napatech is the leading supplier of programmable FPGA-based SmartNIC solutions used in telecom, cloud, enterprise, cybersecurity and financial applications worldwide. Through commercial-grade software suites integrated with robust, high-performance hardware, Napatech accelerates telecom, networking and security workloads to deliver best-in-class system-level performance while maximizing the availability of server compute resources for running applications and services. Additional information is available at www.napatech.com.

