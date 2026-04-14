Experts Share Integrated Vestibular Care Model That Enhances Patient Outcomes and Practice Performance

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport-Mesa Audiology Balance & Ear Institute and Dizziland, Inc. will present a clinical session on audiologist-directed vestibular care at the AAA Annual Convention (AAA 2026) in San Antonio, Texas, on April 23, from 2:15-3:15 p.m. in room 304. This session will spotlight how audiologist-directed vestibular diagnostics and treatment allow private practice audiologists to expand their services, improve patient outcomes and strengthen financial sustainability.

How audiologist-directed vestibular diagnostics and treatment improve patient outcomes and increase practice revenue. Post this Mark Cuban describes how Advanced Vestibular Treatment helped him recover from acute otolith dysfunction. Speed Speed Advanced Vestibular Treatment® is a proprietary, audiologist-directed system integrating expanded vestibular diagnostics and a clinically superior approach to treatment.

Titled "Survival of the Private Practice: Unlocking the Full Potential of Vestibular Diagnostics and Treatment," this intermediate-level learning module is part of the practice management/vestibular track of the convention and will be presented by Howard Mango, Ph.D., Au.D.; Megan Nash, Au.D.; and Monica Muncy, Au.D. Plan to attend by visiting the AAA 2026 Conference Planner.

As private audiology practices face increasing pressures — including declining reimbursements, over-the-counter hearing devices and third-party market disruptions — this session highlights a powerful, underutilized opportunity: audiologist-directed vestibular diagnostics and treatment as both a clinical differentiator and a sustainable revenue driver.

The presenters will guide attendees through a complete, audiologist-led vestibular evaluation process, demonstrating how diagnostic findings directly inform individualized, evidence-based treatment plans. By integrating diagnostics with treatment under the audiologist's scope of care, practices can deliver measurable improvements in patient outcomes while building a scalable, financially sustainable clinical offering. The session also introduces a vestibular treatment program model that can be implemented immediately, supported by real-world case studies and clinical data.

"Many audiologists already have the expertise and tools needed to provide vestibular treatment, yet there remains a widespread misconception that rehabilitation falls outside their scope," says Dr. Mango, CEO/ medical director, Newport-Mesa Audiology Balance & Ear Institute. "This session reinforces the role of audiologists as leaders in both diagnosis and treatment — unlocking new opportunities for patient care and practice growth."

A live Q&A panel is a key feature of the session, featuring practicing audiologists and clinical leaders who have successfully implemented audiologist-directed vestibular care models in their practices. Attendees will gain practical insights into clinical integration, workflow optimization and leveraging new CPT billing codes to support both access to care and long-term financial sustainability.

Panelists include:

Jaime Carmody, M.S., founder/director, Midwest Dizziness and Balance Institute, St. Louis, Mo.

Dana Day, Au.D., founder, Southwest Balance Dizziness & Ear Institute, Phoenix, Ariz.

Susan Schmidt, Au.D., clinical director, Southwest Balance Dizziness & Ear Institute, Phoenix, Ariz.

Lixin Zhang, M.D., medical director, Dizziness, Balance and Tinnitus Center, DENT Neurologic Institute, Amherst, N.Y.

Session highlights include:

Step-by-step guidance on comprehensive, audiologist-directed vestibular evaluation and differential diagnosis

Strategies for developing personalized, evidence-based treatment plans within audiology practice

Implementation of vestibular treatment programs that expand scope and revenue

Insights into new billing opportunities and sustainable care models

Real-world perspectives from clinicians leading vestibular care delivery

By the end of the session, participants will be equipped to evaluate vestibular function, determine appropriate treatment pathways, and confidently implement audiologist-directed vestibular diagnostics and treatment to enhance both patient outcomes and practice profitability.

With an aging population and increasing demand for balance-related care, this session positions vestibular services as a critical pathway for clinical leadership, expanded scope of care and long-term private practice sustainability.

About AAA 2026

The American Academy of Audiology annual conference is the premier event for audiology professionals, bringing together clinicians, researchers and industry leaders to explore the latest advancements in hearing and balance care. Registration is still open; www.audiology.org/aaa-annual-convention

About Newport-Mesa Audiology Balance & Ear Institute

Newport-Mesa Audiology Balance & Ear Institute is one of the country's leading practices for the research, diagnosis and treatment of patients with vestibular dysfunction — one of the leading causes of dizziness, vertigo and balance disorders. Serving national and international patients, the institute's team of doctors of audiology utilizes advanced, state-of-the-art technology in Newport Beach, Calif. The institute provides both comprehensive diagnostic testing and proprietary Advanced Vestibular Treatment® with a more than 90 percent success rate.

A full spectrum of audiological solutions is also offered to enhance hearing health, including adult and pediatric hearing loss evaluation, advanced hearing devices and tinnitus treatment. Since 1977, the institute has served more than 50,000 patients. 500 Old Newport Blvd., Suite 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663; 949-642-7935; www.dizziland.com.

About Dizziland, Inc.

Dizziland Inc. provides licensing, training and support for Advanced Vestibular Treatment®, a proprietary, audiologist-directed approach to the diagnosis and treatment of dizziness, vertigo and balance disorders. The program is based on the clinical protocols developed by Newport-Mesa Audiology Balance & Ear Institute, a nationally recognized leader in vestibular care.

For more information, visit www.dizziland.com/AVT.

SOURCE Newport-Mesa Audiology Balance & Ear Institute