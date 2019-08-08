AAA-ICDR Bolsters Presence in Singapore

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR®) announces that its Singapore office has expanded. The larger facilities in Singapore will serve as the AAA-ICDR's Asia Case Management Centre, and will be staffed by experienced alternative dispute resolution (ADR) professionals.

"Singapore has built a reputation as one of the most accommodating and supportive venues in Asia for facilitating international arbitrations," said Michael D. Lee, Vice President of the AAA-ICDR's Office in Singapore. "Singapore's strategic geographical location, neutrality, and commitment to maintaining a legal system that promotes ADR make it an ideal venue for arbitrations and mediations. We look forward to enabling more parties to efficiently and fairly resolve disputes through arbitration and mediation in Singapore."

The AAA-ICDR identified Singapore's strengths early. In 2007, the AAA-ICDR was one of the first anchor tenants to move into Maxwell Chambers, which will continue to provide the state-of-the-art ADR hearing facilities. Since that time, the AAA-ICDR has organized numerous events, training programs, and conferences with chambers of commerce, law schools, bar associations and corporate counsel throughout Asia.

In addition, the AAA-ICDR has created an Asia Advisory Committee to obtain information and feedback about ADR related developments in Asia and incorporate their feedback into the organization's ADR case management processes. For more information about the Singapore office, please visit http://go.adr.org/ICDR-Singapore.html.

"Our Asian base of operations in Singapore is vital for providing arbitral parties with whatever they need in real time, regardless of where they are based," said Eric Tuchmann, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of the AAA-ICDR. "We will continue to play an active role in the advancement of ADR around the globe."

Mr K Shanmugam, SC, Singapore Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law said "AAA-ICDR's decision to significantly expand its operations in Asia and to locate its regional headquarters in Singapore is significant. It bears testament to the growing demand for dispute resolution services in Asia and Singapore's strong position as a leading international dispute resolution hub in Asia and the world. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with AAA-ICDR in the years ahead."

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered approximately 5.6 million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 26 offices in the United States, in addition to Mexico, Singapore, and Bahrain, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 99 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings. 993 international cases were filed with the ICDR in 2018, which offers parties a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

