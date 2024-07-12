AAA Industry Vets Announce First Break Labs, a New Collective with Refreshing Indie Support Model

Surprising announcement with a roster of compelling, inspiring games

BOSTON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Break Labs is an innovative, independently financed collective of video game industry veterans, committed to spotlighting groundbreaking new video games. With extensive experience at SEGA, Nintendo, ATLUS, and SmileGate, First Break Labs now begins its mission to provide essential funding and marketing support to indie developers.

First Break Labs leverages its deep industry knowledge to elevate indie developers to new heights. By specializing in marketing within the video game industry, the First Break Team is committed to helping like-minded game creators get their…First Break.

"Our mission at First Break Labs is to empower indie developers," said Alfonso Cubias, Chief Publishing Officer, First Break Labs. "Some of the most innovative and creative ideas in gaming originate from independent studios. Our goal is to provide them with the resources and support they need to bring their creative visions to life and reach a global audience."

With experience publishing everything from one-person indie titles to AAA blockbusters, single-player narratives to games-as-a-service, and long-revered nostalgic franchises to new IP, First Break Labs is dedicated to providing a full spectrum of support and resources, tailored to each game.

Most importantly, First Break Labs is announcing four signed games set to launch in 2024-2025: Entropy Survivors, Warside, Baseless, and Particle Hearts. All four bring a new and exciting take within their genres. First Break Labs has chosen to work with developers who bring something fresh to the gaming landscape. Each title was selected by the First Break Labs team based on its merits of quality and fun.

Entropy Survivors : A Bullet Heaven roguelike featuring an unlikely interplanetary duo: a formidable mech and a sharpshooting space frog. Each pair is equipped with unique abilities and customizable weaponry. Entropy Survivors can be played solo or with a team of 2-4 players in an online co-op.

: A Bullet Heaven roguelike featuring an unlikely interplanetary duo: a formidable mech and a sharpshooting space frog. Each pair is equipped with unique abilities and customizable weaponry. can be played solo or with a team of 2-4 players in an online co-op. Warside : Fast-paced, turn-based tactics game. With a story campaign, multiplayer support, and a built-in map editor, the fight for victory never ends. Choose your Commander, assemble your forces, and battle your way to victory.

Baseless : An innovative planet-jumping shooter that defies gravity. With shooting equating to movement, players navigate a 360° gravitational environment, creatively demolishing every enemy in their path to save their adopted family. Armed with potent weaponry and accompanied by charming companions, embark on a journey through a vibrant galaxy worth defending.

: An innovative planet-jumping shooter that defies gravity. With shooting equating to movement, players navigate a 360° gravitational environment, creatively demolishing every enemy in their path to save their adopted family. Armed with potent weaponry and accompanied by charming companions, embark on a journey through a vibrant galaxy worth defending. Particle Hearts: A third-person adventure game where travelers explore a world made entirely of particles. Using special abilities to manipulate particles, solve puzzles, and avoid detection, players must uncover the role they play in this sinister and beautiful land.

"We are thrilled to come charging out of the gate with a collective of incredibly talented developers who are hard at work creating the next generation of gaming excellence," said Derek Seklecki, Head of Marketing. "We can't wait for the world to get to play their future classics, and we'll have even more brilliant titles to announce in the months ahead, so stay tuned."

Visit the official First Break Labs website to learn more about its services, join the official Discord server, and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to keep up with its news.

