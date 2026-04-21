AAA Northway Implements AXIS's New Sabre Integration, Sees Early Operational Benefits

Interface between Campana's AXIS TRAVEL and Sabre is unlocking seamless travel management and elevating agency capabilities across North America

WATERLOO, ON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Campana Systems today announced that AAA Northway has successfully implemented its deep integration between AXIS TRAVEL and Sabre, and is seeing significant improvements in agent efficiency, data consistency, and financial accuracy across travel transactions.

Rolled out in October and now in active use, the integration is designed to automate the transfer of Sabre Mosaic™ booking and servicing data into AXIS TRAVEL, reducing manual updates while ensuring transactions are structured, traceable, and suitable for enterprise governance.

"Our previous workflow didn't capture enough detail, which meant our team was constantly manually entering information and chasing updates. Now, we can create, manage, and update bookings directly in AXIS, with data flowing seamlessly to and from Sabre.

The visibility and efficiency we've gained have made a meaningful difference for our agents, and the Campana Sabre integration was the most seamless transition we've had to date," said Amy Roode, Director of Travel Operations, AAA Northway.

Through the integration, Sabre PNR data automatically flows into AXIS TRAVEL, eliminating manual triggers and the need for MIR updates. Changes are delivered directly into the Trip Inbox, providing agents with timely itinerary messages and updates. Agents can also create and manage air, hotel, and car bookings directly from Axis Travel using a "Send to Sabre" workflow.

The implementation supports traditional air bookings, NDC air content, hotel and car updates, vacation packages, and rail products. Sabre ENS notifications are processed through a dedicated phantom process, enabling reliable handling in high-volume environments.

With multiple clubs now live, Campana continues to focus on integration as a foundation for reliable operations, financial accuracy, and scalability as travel distribution models evolve.

About Campana Systems and AXIS

Campana is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for auto clubs and membership-based organizations. With more than 30 years of experience, Campana delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions through its AXIS platform, supporting travel operations, CRM, roadside assistance, financial processing, and business intelligence. Campana specializes in high-volume, high-complexity environments where reliability, governance, and operational efficiency are essential. Learn more at campana.com

SOURCE Campana Systems