AAA Roadside Assistance Named Top Provider

News provided by

Clearsurance.com

25 Jul, 2023, 10:51 ET

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent comparison study of best roadside assistance providers, Clearsurance.com revealed its list of top contenders.

The entire top 10 list is as follows:

Continue Reading

  • AAA
  • Geico
  • State Farm
  • Travelers
  • USAA
  • Progressive
  • Allstate
  • Farmers
  • American Family
  • Nationwide

Clearsurance.com compiled its list based primarily on customer satisfaction but also compared cost and depth of coverage. While each company has pros and cons, AAA stands out as offering several coverage options at different price points.

Roadside Assistance Policies

Some roadside assistance providers only offer coverage as a car insurance policy add-on. But others, like AAA, have developed a stand-alone program that any driver can purchase, even if they're not a current customer.

Often, the insurance providers who offer emergency assistance exclusively to their current customers limit their coverage to the basics.

Plans that are designed for the general public tend to have coverage tier options. They are often more expensive but are an excellent fit for customers who travel frequently and out of state.

Emergency Coverages

Most roadside assistance plans cover costs associated with the following situations:

  • Gas delivery
  • Towing
  • Battery jumps
  • Flat tires
  • Entrapment
  • Lockouts

Clearsurance.com explains that plans typically cover a maximum number of calls per year, often four or five.

Roadside Coverage Cost

The annual rate for roadside assistance coverage ranges from $30 to $200, and the level of coverage reflects this price discrepancy.

State Farm and American Family offer the lowest-cost coverage. Current customers should consider adding this coverage option to their policies as it costs only about two dollars a month.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized insurance expert with Clearsurance.com, reminds readers, "Considering one towing charge can easily cost $100, an inexpensive roadside assistance plan would pay for itself even if a customer only files one claim in three years."

Plans Providing More Than Roadside Assistance

AAA's and Allstate's plans are the most expensive of the top 10 contenders, but these plans provide the most comprehensive coverage. Additional perks with these policies include countrywide savings opportunities.

For example, customers usually receive discounted rates at hotels and tourist attractions. For frequent travelers, it's hard to beat the savings these roadside coverage providers offer for travel-related expenses.

Read Clearsurance.com's full report here: Best Insurance Companies for Roadside Assistance: Customer Reviews.

SOURCE Clearsurance.com

Also from this source

California Residents Are at Risk of Losing Their Home Insurance

$40 Billion in Insurance Fraud Leading Contributor to Increased Premiums

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.