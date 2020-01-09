AAA Scholarship Foundation Gives Companies Opportunity to Fund Education via Tax Credits

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA Scholarship Foundation provides low-income and disadvantaged students the opportunity to attend schools of their choice via K-12 scholarships funded by companies that participate in their Georgia Qualified Education Expense Tax Credit Program. Through this state-approved tax credit program, companies that owe Georgia state income taxes can directly turn 100 percent of their educational scholarship donations into Georgia tax credits. The Georgia QEE Tax Credit Program allows companies to redirect up to 75% of state income taxes to AAA and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit in return.

"This is a truly unique opportunity for companies to give at-risk students a chance for a brighter future and utilize tax dollars toward building a better-educated workforce," states Kim Dyson, President and CEO of AAA Scholarship Foundation. "Empowering economically disadvantaged parents to choose a school that best fits their child's learning needs helps to break generational chains of poverty and spur economic growth, and we rely on companies to fund these scholarships by partnering with us to redirect their tax dollars for maximum impact."

AAA has leveraged funding from tax credits to assist tens of thousands of economically-disadvantaged students successfully secure the resources needed to access quality K-12 educational options. The typical AAA scholarship student in Georgia is an ethnic minority living with a struggling single parent/caregiver in a high crime community; 84 percent of AAA's scholarships are awarded to students living in households with incomes at or below 185 percent of poverty.

The window to apply for the 2020 Georgia QEE Tax Credits is now open. To learn more about this opportunity and to start your application, visit https://www.aaascholarships.org/donors/Georgia/ .

About AAA Scholarship Foundation

The AAA Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit scholarship organization, has invested more than 17 years devoted to passionately advocating for the under-served, under-represented and academically disadvantaged members of our communities. For more information or to learn how your corporation can participate in tax credit scholarship programs, visit https://www.aaascholarships.org/ .

