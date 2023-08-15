AAA Survey Shows Washingtonians Are Charging Forward with Electric Vehicles

A recent auto club survey captures the pulse of continued interest in EVs across Washington state

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington electric vehicle (EV) owners are charging forward and encouraging others to join the ride. According to a recent survey conducted by AAA Washington, 95 percent of the auto club's EV-driving members would recommend purchasing an EV, highlighting strong interest in moving toward an electric future, while identifying hurdles to make them more accessible.

More than 15 percent of AAA Washington members who responded to the survey indicated they currently drive an EV, compared to around six percent percentage of Washington drivers. Responders cited the health of the environment, saving money on gas, and performance as the driving factors. Additional results found:

Government incentives and rebates were a deciding factor for 46 percent in purchasing an EV, with less than 5 percent unaware of such incentives.

90 percent of respondents who own an EV said they had not struggled to operate or maintain it. Of those who indicated they had, 40 percent related their struggles to a lack of reliable charging stations.

42 percent of survey respondents indicated they are considering an EV as their next car.

"More than 11,000 members responded to our survey in less than 48 hours," said Laura Ray, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Environmental, Social, and Governance with AAA Washington. "The level of engagement was surprising and reveals the growing appetite Washingtonians have for EVs. As our members' interest in EVs grows, it's important for us to support them on their journey. We provide access to reliable information for all drivers and advocate for greater accessibility and safety through policy efforts at the state level."

AAA Washington's EV "Tool Kit" was created to help its members and all drivers with the transition to EVs:

AAA Car Guide, an annual database and publication that helps buyers make better, more informed decisions by covering topics like the total costs of car ownership and how to decide whether an EV is a good fit for your driving needs.

AAA Driving Costs Calculator, which allows you to estimate costs for fuel, maintenance and other costs based on details specific to you so you can compare the total costs of driving a standard vehicle versus an electric one.

AAA Washington EV Website Hub, which includes resources like what tax breaks are available, how electric car charging works, and other important information for prospective buyers.

AAA's renowned Emergency Roadside Service is available for EVs.

To help address the need for reliable high-speed charging stations, AAA Washington has installed DC fast charging stations at several of its stores, including:

AAA Vancouver Cruise & Travel Store (4301 East 4th Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA )

) AAA Lynnwood Cruise & Travel Store (3000 196th Street S.W., Lynnwood, WA )

& Travel Store (3000 196th Street S.W., ) AAA Tacoma Cruise & Travel Store – Coming Soon (1801 South Union Ave., Tacoma, WA )

To advocate on its members' behalf, AAA Washington is helping inform Washington state's transportation electrification strategy as a member of the EV coordinating council's industry advisory committee. Part of this work included "The Help Shape the Future of EVs in Washington" members sentiment survey conducted by AAA Washington in May 2023. Approximately 400,000 AAA Washington members were emailed the study with nearly 12,400 respondents.

About AAA Washington

AAA Washington was established in 1904 by 10 prominent Seattleites determined to champion the betterment of motoring conditions and laws, the preservation of Washington state's natural beauty, and the promotion of Washington as an unrivaled tourist destination. More than a century later, the club continues these pursuits on behalf of its 1.2+ million members.

AAA Washington provides a variety of exclusive benefits to its members, including roadside assistance, discounts, maps, and personalized trip planning. AAA was recently named one of the most trusted travel and automotive brands in the U.S. Additional information is available through the company's stores in Washington and northern Idaho, at www.AAA.com, or by calling 1-800-562-2582.

