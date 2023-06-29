AAA Test Lab Expansion of Services

PALM BAY, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA Test Labs, Inc. an accredited electronic component testing laboratory, today announced that it has expanded its operations and footprint to significantly increase capabilities. State-of-the-art testing equipment has been procured and additional space increased at the company's corporate headquarters in Palm Bay, Florida.

AAA Test Lab Inc. began operations in 2009 providing electronic component testing services primarily to the medical and defense industries. In 2014, the lab relocated to Palm Bay, Fl to an expanded facility while adding a comprehensive suite of in-house counterfeit mitigation detection equipment to our growing list of electrical test capabilities. The additional space announced today will be used to expand testing stations and technology including environmental chambers, automated discrete test systems, and multiple NI lab benches. These new additions are supported by an expanded and experienced engineering staff that can support a wide selection of electrical and environmental testing capabilities.

Matt Mcintosh, AAA Test Lab's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited to broaden AAA's testing capabilities at our Palm Bay headquarters. In addition to leveraging our established customer base, this new space we will be able to offer crucial component testing that is scalable and can be tailored to the specific needs of electronical component industry.

As we build out our laboratory, we will be able to provide a variety of custom-tailored tests. Electrical component testing is a major growth industry, continually working to develop more precise procedures and treatments to ensure any part sourced and utilized is reliable.

We believe that AAA is well-positioned to play a key role in the industry's expansion. Our goal is to be one of the leading state-of-the-art testing laboratories globally," concluded Mr. Mcintosh.

Semiconductor Testing Capabilities

Electrical Testing: Passive Component qualification, Pin Correlation, Memory Tests, JTAG and Boundary scan testing, AC & DC parameters, DDR/DRAM testing, Speed verification and Up screening & Functional Testing





Environmental Testing : Humidity & Bias (THB) Test, Highly Accelerated Stress Test (HAST), Thermal Shock, & Burn-In





: Humidity & Bias (THB) Test, Highly Accelerated Stress Test (HAST), Thermal Shock, & Burn-In Component Authentication: External Visual Inspection, Resistance to Solvent Testing (RTS), Solderability, Internal Visual Inspection, X-Ray, X-Ray Fluorescens (XRF), Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) & Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

About AAA Test Labs

AAA Test Lab, Inc. is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited test lab, designed to rapidly detect and report product non-conformities and provide reliable test services such as failure analysis, electrical up-screening, environmental/life testing, and component authentication. Since 2009, AAA has provided electronic component testing services for multinational corporations primarily in the medical and defense industries as well as numerous US government organizations.

