PALM BAY, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA Test Lab is proud to announce the promotion of two outstanding employees to key leadership roles within our semiconductor test lab located in Palm Bay, Florida.

Firstly, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hayden Green on his promotion to General Manager. With his dedicated service and exemplary leadership, Hayden is poised to guide our facility to new heights. He has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, making him an invaluable asset to our team. In his capacity as General Manager, Hayden will oversee all aspects of facility operations, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency are maintained.

Hayden shared his excitement for this new role, "I am thrilled and deeply honored to embark on this new journey as General Manager of AAA Test Lab. I am eager to lead our team as we continue to deliver cutting-edge testing solutions that not only meet industry standards but also exceed our customers' expectations in quality and customer service."

Additionally, we are delighted to announce Ryan O'Hare's promotion to the role of Director of Engineering. Ryan has played a pivotal role in optimizing processes and driving efficiency within our lab facility. With his strategic expertise and unwavering dedication, we are confident Ryan will excel in this role. Ryan will assume responsibility for leading our operation initiatives as Director of Engineering, with a focus on streamlining processes and driving continuous improvement efforts.

Ryan expressed his excitement about assuming this new role, stating, "I am excited to lead our talented technical and quality staff as the Director of Engineering at AAA Test Lab, ensuring exceptional quality and reliability in our semiconductor testing services through cutting-edge innovation."

Matt McIntosh, the CEO of AAA Test Lab said, "we are excited to announce the promotions of Hayden and Ryan. Their contributions and dedication have been instrumental in the success of our semiconductor test lab. We have every confidence in their ability to continue driving innovation and excellence in their new leadership roles."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Kory Kline at [email protected].

AAA Test Lab is a leading semiconductor test lab facility located in Palm Bay, Florida providing cost-effective electrical testing and analysis services for the electronic components industry. Visit us online at www.aaactl.com.

