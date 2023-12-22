AAA20 Group a Nevada startup Joins Forces with Mechlabs from Silicon Valley to Foster Next Generation of Robotics Talents

News provided by

AAA20Group, LLC

22 Dec, 2023, 06:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to fuel American productivity and innovation, Nevada-based startup AAA20 Group has announced a powerful collaboration with Mechlabs, a prominent tech entity from the Bay Area. This partnership aspires to cultivate the next generation of talents in robotics manufacturing.

AAA20 Group has been making waves in the tech landscape for their forward-thinking approach and commitment to fostering young American talents. This partnership is a testament to their dedication to creating opportunities for the future leaders of the robotics industry.

"By aligning with Mechlabs, we're bolstering our ability to empower emerging talents. Together, we'll equip them with the essential skills to navigate and advance the American manufacturing sector," stated Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder of AAA20 Group. "This is a significant stride in our quest to drive nationwide innovation and enhance productivity."

Mechlabs, with its footprint in the Bay Area's tech hub, is revered for its emphasis on technological innovation and education. Their partnership with AAA20 Group will provide a platform for aspiring robotics manufacturers to learn from industry experts.

"Our collaboration with AAA20 Group marks a convergence of expertise, innovation, and passion for technology," expressed Alex Dantas, CEO of Mechlabs. "We're excited to cultivate a new generation of talents who will contribute to the revitalization of American productivity."

Together, AAA20 Group and Mechlabs will create a cutting-edge training curriculum placing students in real-world manufacturing scenarios. The hands-on approach will focus on the key aspects of robotics - designing, building, and programming.

This strategic alliance represents a new chapter in American manufacturing, underscoring the role of robotics in productivity enhancement. Both organizations are deeply committed to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and maintaining the dynamism and competitiveness of the American manufacturing sector.

For information about the partnership and upcoming robotics training programs, visit and www.mechlabs.ai, and for more information about robotic machinery visit www.collaborativepalletizer.com

About AAA20 Group

AAA20 Group is an enterprising startup headquartered in Nevada, passionate about driving manufacturing automation. The group specializes in robotics for end of line automation.

About Mechlabs

Mechlabs is a project-based mechatronics and robotics engineering education program. Learn how to build robots by building robots. They provide an unmatched platform for individuals and companies to learn robotics engineering, train and hire future employees.

Media Contact

Robert Goldberg
StartupFactory, LLC
[email protected]
415 987-6677

SOURCE AAA20Group, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.